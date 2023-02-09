Which Hogwarts Legacy house is most popular?

With Hogwarts Legacy finally out, hundreds of thousands of budding witches and wizards are loading up and getting sorted into whichever house they belong in at the ancient wizarding school. But which is the most popular?

Early in the game, after completing the introductory section of the game, your character finds themselves thrust into Hogwarts’ Great Hall at the end of the Sorting Ceremony, with the Sorting Hat thrust upon their head.

You’ll be given a House to join, and while players can reject the one they’re given, many are finding more fun in it being randomized and joining wherever they get initially sorted into.

No matter how students get sorted into their respective houses, some houses are definitely proving to be more popular than others. But how do they rank up against each other?

Slytherin is most popular Hogwarts Legacy house

By looking at certain PlayStation trophies earned in the game, via PSNProfiles, it’s fairly easy to find out which houses are more or less popular than others. All you have to do is check what percentage of players have completed the early-game Map Chamber quest for each house.

As you can see from the stats below (which are changing regularly as more players load in to the game, so be sure to check back for updates), Slytherin actually ranks as the most popular house in Hogwarts Legacy, while Hufflepuff is comfortably the least popular.

Here’s the full list:

Slytherin (The Toast of the Town) — 12.6%

— 12.6% Gryffindor (The Gryffindor in the Graveyard) — 9.8%

— 9.8% Ravenclaw (The Wise Owl) — 7.5%

— 7.5% Hufflepuff (The Auror’s Apprentice) — 3.9%

Of course, the game is still in early access at the time of writing, ahead of the game’s full launch on Friday, February 10, so things may well change after the wider community gets their hands on it.

As this is also only for PlayStation players, there may well be some discrepancy between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, so for that reason, these figures can’t be 100% accurate.

That said, Slytherin has certainly been popular online, and Hufflepuff has long been the butt of many jokes for decades now, so these numbers definitely look plausible.