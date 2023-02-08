How to get Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has a handful of helpful items that can help witches and wizards in battle, some of which require Fluxweed Stem. Here’s how students can get find and grow this helpful ingredient.

Throughout Hogwarts Legacy, students will frequently find themselves battling against enemies like dark witches and wizards, poachers, and dangerous beasts.

While the wizarding world has plenty of helpful spells and abilities to aid players in their fights, some of the best tools come in the form of magical potions that students can brew and use in and out of battle.

Notably, two of the more helpful potions require an ingredient called Fluxweed Stem to brew which can be a bit tricky to find. As such, this guide will break down everything players need to know about Fluxweed Stem.

Article continues after ad

Where to find or buy Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two main ways that students can get their hands on Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy. The first—and easier way—to obtain this ingredient is by simply purchasing it at The Magic Neep store in Hogsmeade.

Players can find The Magic Neep on the west side of Hogsmead past J. Pippin’s Potions. Here, students can purchase Fluxweed Stems for 150 Galleons, along with a few other helpful items.

Avalanche Software The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade sells Fluxweed Stem for 150 Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy.

The other way to obtain Fluxweed Stem is by growing it yourself. To grow Fluxweed Stem, students must first unlock the Room of Requirement. After doing so, they will have to conjure a Potting Table with a Large Pot.

Article continues after ad

Fluxweed Stem can only be grown in Large Pots, so players will have to purchase the conjuration recipe from Tomes in Scrolls in Hogsmeade first. Once conjured, players can grow the ingredient in 15 minutes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What does Fluxweed Stem do in Hogwarts Legacy?

Now that you’ve grown Fluxweed Stem, there are two Potions you can brew that can help immensely in combat and while exploring the game’s open world.

First, there’s the Focus Potion, which reduces the drinker’s spell cooldown. This is arguably one of the most helpful potions in the game, especially if players are using the Unforgivable Curses in their playthrough.

Avalanche Software Fluxweed Stem is necessary for a handful of different quest assignments, such as brewing a Focus Potion for Professor Sharp.

Fluxweed Stem is also used in the Felix Felicis Potion. Felix Felicis reveals the locations of large loot chests in the open world for one in-game day, making it easier to find stronger, rare gear and plenty of Galleons.

Article continues after ad

Players will need Fluxweed for two Professor assignments later in the game. Professor Sharp’s Assignment 1 tasks players with brewing a Focus Potion, while Professor Garlick’s Assignment 2 asks players to grow Fluxweed Stem for themselves. Completing these quests will give the spells Depulso and Flippendo, respectively.

And that’s everything witches and wizards at Hogwarts need to know about finding Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy! Players looking for more tips and tricks can check out our other Hogwarts Legacy guides below:

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | PC requirements & specs for Hogwarts Legacy | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck? | How to play Hogwarts Legacy early | How to get sorted into your House & pick your wand in Hogwarts Legacy | All confirmed classes & professors in Hogwarts Legacy | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | Will Hogwarts Legacy have microtransactions?