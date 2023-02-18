Hogwarts Legacy: How to pop floating balloons

One of the many challenges players can complete in Hogwarts Legacy involves popping floating balloons out in the open world. Here’s everything players need to know about completing these balloon challenges.

Players who like to do and see everything a game has to offer will likely get a lot of enjoyment out of Hogwarts Legacy, thanks to the variety of challenges present throughout its sprawling open world.

From finding Demiguise Statues in towns to discovering constellations at Astronomy Tables, Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of tasks to check off in each area.

One of those open-world challenges is popping balloons hovering above the vast Scottish Highlands. Here’s everything players need to know about completing these balloon-popping challenges and what you get for doing them.

Article continues after ad

How to complete balloon popping challenges in Hogwarts Legacy

During the early hours of the game, students will likely see red and yellow balloons dotting the skies above Hogwarts. These balloons are part of the Exploration Challenges found in the game’s pause menu.

The ‘Pop Balloon’ challenges are fairly easy to complete, but they will take some time to start as players must have access to broom flight or mounted flying to get started.

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy players can purchase their own broom at Sprintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade.

Broom flight becomes available after completing Jackdaw’s Rest and taking your first flying lesson in the ‘Flying Class’ quest. Once completed, students can finally visit Sprintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade and buy a broom for 600 Galleons.

Article continues after ad

From here, it’s just a matter of finding these balloons out in the world and flying through them all to complete each area’s challenge.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Hogwarts Legacy balloon locations & what you get for popping them

As mentioned above, all you need to do to complete the ‘Pop Balloon’ challenges is fly through every floating balloon in a specific region. If one balloon is missed and left behind, the challenge will not be complete and they will all eventually respawn.

Here is a breakdown of each region’s ballon challenges:

North Ford Bog – 2 sets of Balloons

Forbidden Forest – 0 sets of Balloons

Hogsmeade Valley – 1 set of Balloons

North Hogwarts Region – 1 set of Balloons

South Hogwarts Region – 5 sets of Balloons

Hogwarts Valley – 7 sets of Balloons

Feldcroft region – 6 sets of Balloons

South Sea Bog – 0 sets of Balloons

Coastal Cavern – 1 set of Balloons

Poidsear Coast – 3 sets of Balloons

Marunweem Lake – 1 set of Balloons

Cragcroftshire – 2 sets of Balloons

Manor Cape – 2 sets of Balloons

Clagmar Coast – 1 set of Balloons

Completing ‘Pop Balloon’ challenges will reward players with new cosmetic brooms. Completing 2 sets will unlock the Night Dancer broom, 5 sets unlock the Lickety Swift Broom, 10 sets unlock the Wild Fire Broom, and 15 sets unlock the Bright Spark Broom.

Article continues after ad

And that’s everything players need to know about Hogwarts Legacy’s floating balloon challenges. For more Hogwarts Legacy guides, check out the articles listed below:

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Where to find Demiguise statues in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | PC requirements & specs for Hogwarts Legacy | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck? | Hogwarts Legacy photo mode guide | Hogwarts Legacy map guide | All confirmed classes & professors in Hogwarts Legacy | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | Will Hogwarts Legacy have microtransactions?