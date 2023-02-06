Hogwarts Legacy: How to get a broom & unlock flight

Flying on a broom is the easiest way to travel around Hogwarts Legacy’s vast open world. Here’s everything players need to know about unlocking their first broom.

Developer Avalanche Software recreated more than just Hogwarts castle in Hogwarts Legacy. In fact, the team built a massive open world that reflects the lush, mountainous Scottish countryside that surrounds the iconic wizarding school.

As such, the early hours of the game where witches and wizards are limited to traveling on foot may make things feel a bit slow-paced. Luckily, it won’t take too long before players can unlock broom travel and the ability to purchase their very own broomstick to fly around Hogwarts Legacy.

How to unlock the broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy players are going to need to progress through the main story a bit to unlock the ability to fly on a broom. Thankfully, this gives students a great opportunity to get to know the layouts of both Hogwarts castle and Hogsmeade before opening up the entire world at once.

Specifically, fans will need to complete the main story quest ‘Jackdaw’s Rest,’ which tasks players with exploring a dungeon at the request of a ghost. Once players have completed the dungeon and finished the quest, another quest called ‘Flying Class’ will be available.

Avalanche Software Hogwarts Legacy players can purchase their own broom at Spintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade.

As the name implies, the Flying Class quest will have students take broom flying lessons for the first time. Once players have done this, a shop in Hogsmeade called Spintwitches Sporting Needs will unlock.

Here, fans can speak to shopowner Albie Weekes, who will sell you brooms and the ability to enhance their flight abilities. Brooms will cost 600 Galleons, and players can choose from a variety of different cosmetic styles.

How to fly on a broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Flying on a broom is fairly straightforward but will take a bit of getting used to. On console, tilting the controller’s Left Stick will allow players to fly horizontally. Tilting the Right Stick up and down will let players ascend and descend on their broom while tilting it left to right will move the camera.

Pressing either R2 or RT will make your character lean forward and fly slightly faster while pressing L2 or LT will give a speed boost that continually drains the flight meter. Students can upgrade this flight meter by completing broom time trials around the open world.

Avalanche Software Students will fly around the Hogwarts castle grounds and Quidditch pitch when first learning how to fly.

It’s important to note that a broom without upgrades can fly faster without draining the flight meter as long as they are near the ground. Upgrading one’s broom will increase the height of the flight meter and increase the travel speed.

Finally, players can press the Left Stick to toggle Broom Speed automatically. To dismount the broom, simply fly near the ground and hold either ‘Circle’ or ‘B.’

And that’s everything players need to know about unlocking broom flight in Hogwarts Legacy! Those interested in more Hogwarts Legacy guides can find more listed below:

