Hogwarts Legacy Fwooper Feather: Should you steal for Garreth Weasley?

Hogwarts Legacy’s Fwooper Feather is an item Garreth Weasley asks you to steal from the professor in potions class, but should you help your fellow classmate or refuse?

During your journey through Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll develop friendships with fellow students who attend the same classes as you.

Whether it’s Natsai Onai, Sebastian Sallow, or Poppy Sweeting, they all play a role in helping you complete missions and discover secrets in the wizarding world.

One particularly memorable classmate is Garreth Weasley, who is passionate about brewing potions that are not part of the school curriculum.

During the Potions Class quest, Garreth will ask you to steal a Fwooper Feather from Professor Sharp’s office. The game gives you the choice of whether to sneak into the office and take the item or refuse Garreth to avoid getting in trouble, but does this change the story? Let’s find out.

Should you steal the Fwooper Feather in Hogwarts Legacy?

In short, this decision does not change the story or outcome of the Potions Class mission. The only difference is that if you choose to steal the Fwooper Feather, Professor Sharp will tell you off at the end of class.

If you refuse to help Garreth, he’ll say he can work out a way of getting the item on his own, and he’ll still manage to create his dangerous potion.

So, don’t worry about this choice changing the Hogwarts Legacy main storyline or affecting your relationship with Garreth. Just go with the option that you think would best fit your character or what you would do in real life.

