Choices in Hogwarts Legacy carry weight, shaping the destiny of both players and characters alike. At the heart of these decisions lies the dilemma surrounding Sebastian Sallow. To turn him in or not is to hold his fate in your hands.

Sebastian’s future at Hogwarts hangs by a thread, tethered to your moral judgment. Opting for his expulsion impacts more than just his academic career; it resonates through the game‘s narrative and the lives within.

The outcome of such a decision casts long shadows over your adventure, potentially denying you powerful spells and altering your interactions with key characters.

On the other side of this choice is the matter of loyalty and the chance to uncover deeper truths. Standing by Sebastian opens doors that otherwise would remain closed and keeps the narrative threads intact as you approach the game’s finale.

Should You Turn in Sebastian Sallow in Hogwarts Legacy?

Deciding Sebastian’s fate is pivotal in Hogwarts Legacy, with each path offering a distinct twist in your magical journey.

If You Turn Sebastian In

Betraying Sebastian means he’s expelled—his character and quests vanish from the storyline. This action:

Limits your access to learning new spells.

Erases Sebastian from the game’s future events.

Leaves his sister Anne in despair, alone without her kin.

If You Save Sebastian

Protecting Sebastian allows him to remain at Hogwarts, affecting the game’s outcome. By this choice:

Sebastian continues to be part of the story until the end.

You maintain the opportunity to master all forbidden spells.

The truth behind Anne’s illness comes to light, shifting blame from the Goblins.

Your decision in Hogwarts Legacy does not merely change the narrative—it defines it. Will you choose the path of mercy or the way of righteousness? The fate of Sebastian Sallow is in your hands.

