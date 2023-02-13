Where is Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy? Store location on map

Hogwarts Legacy’s Brood and Peck store can be difficult to find, but once you know the location in Hogsmeade you’ll have access to some useful beast items and a great money maker.

Hogwarts Legacy thrusts players into the wizarding world and sends them on a journey filled with magic, adventure, and mystery.

Of course, to overcome the threats in your path and live up to your full potential you’ll need to purchase important items from shops.

However, finding a specific store can be confusing sometimes, and will leave you wandering around the map, wasting valuable time.

One shop that seems to elude a lot of students in Hogwarts Legacy is the beast store Brood and Peck, so we’ve outlined its exact location on the map and ran through what they have in stock.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Hogwarts Legacy Brood and Peck store location

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games The Brood and Peck store is located in Hogsmeade.

Hogwarts Legacy’s Brood and Peck store is located in north Hogsmeade, just up from Gladrags Wizardwear.

The North Hogsmeade floor flame is the closest fast-travel point, so make sure to use it if you have it unlocked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

On the map above, the store is located with a red marker, so if you’re struggling to pinpoint the exact area of the shop, use that as a reference.

What’s in the Brood and Peck store in Hogwarts Legacy?

Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games The Brood and Peck is unlocked after completing ‘The Elf, The Nab-sack, and The Loom’ main story quest.

The Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy is a shop that sells beast-related items and can only be accessed after completing ‘The Elf, The Nab-sack, and The Loom’ main story quest fairly late into the game.

Article continues after ad

Here are the items they have in stock:

Diricawl Feather

Fwooper Feather

Graphorn Horn

Hippogriff Feather

Jobberknoll Feather

Kneazle Fur

Mooncalf Fur

Niffler Fur

Puffskein Fur

Thestral Hair

Toad Warts

Unicorn Hair

It’s worth noting that one of the best money makers in Hogwarts Legacy is unlocked once you have access to the store. It involves collecting beasts and selling them to the Brood and Peck. You can check out our full guide for the fast money method here.

So, there you have it, that’s where to find the Brood and Peck in Hogwarts Legacy and what the shop sells. Players looking for more tips and tricks can check out our other Hogwarts Legacy guides below:

Which classic Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy? | What is the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy? | Hogwarts Legacy Trophy list | Is Hogwarts Legacy coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to get Thestral mount in Hogwarts Legacy | Hogwarts Legacy voice actors for all characters | All confirmed mounts in Hogwarts Legacy | PC requirements & specs for Hogwarts Legacy | Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Steam Deck? | How to play Hogwarts Legacy early | How to get sorted into your House & pick your wand in Hogwarts Legacy | All confirmed classes & professors in Hogwarts Legacy | Can you play Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy? | Will Hogwarts Legacy have microtransactions?