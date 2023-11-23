Hogwarts Legacy: Dogweed and Deathcap location

If you are wondering where to find the Dogweed and Deathcap shop in Hogwarts Legacy, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

In Hogwarts Legacy, you start as a fifth-year student, meaning there will be many classes you need to attend to learn about different potions and spells. In order to prepare them, you’ll need to grab certain ingredients that cannot be immediately found inside the school.

To grab them, you have to head outside of the campus to another location, the Dogweed and Deathcap shop, which is not too far away. If you are just starting out in the open-world game, it can be confusing to locate the shop.

In our guide, we have the info you need to find Dogweed and Deathcap in the game. So, let’s jump right into it.

Avalanche Software You can find Dogweed and Deathcap in the northern part of Hogsmeade.

Dogweed and Deathcap location in Hogwarts Legacy

The Dogweed and Deathcap shop is located in the northern end of Hogsmeade. The easiest way to reach there is by fast traveling to the North Hogsmeade Floo Flame, located right against the stone fence.

From there, head north and cross the bridge to get to Dogweed and Deathcap. You can find Beatrice Green inside who will help you with everything ingredients you need. You’ll need to get items like Mandrakes that are useful in classes like Herbology Classroom, which also happens to be one of the most iconic locations from the movies.

Remember, you cannot roam inside Hogsmeade using a broomstick, so opting for the Floo Flame route is your best bet to save time. However, if you want to explore the world, you can walk there as well.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about Dogweed and Deathcap’s location in Hogwarts Legacy. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

