Hogwarts Legacy: How to make Wiggenweld Potion and restore health

Restoring health in Hogwarts Legacy requires Wiggenweld Potions, but how do you create these useful items and what ingredients do you need?

While exploring the Wizarding World in Hogwarts Legacy, you’re guaranteed to encounter enemies who engage with you in combat.

During these skirmishes, even if you’re the best duelist in Hogwarts, it’s likely that you’ll take some damage and will need to regenerate your health. If you’re outside of combat you will regain it over time, but that isn’t going to help you if you have a massive River Troll barrelling down on you.

Luckily, there’s a helpful item that can heal you called the Wiggenweld Potion. This handy tonic can be used in the middle of a battle or just during your travels to keep your health topped up.

As you’ll be consuming them frequently, it’s easy to run out, so we’ve laid out how to make Wiggenweld Potions in Hogwarts Legacy, and where you can buy them for coins.

Contents

Wiggenweld Potion ingredients in Hogwarts Legacy

In order to make a Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy you will need one set of two ingredients:

Horklump Juice

Dittany Leaves

Horklump Juice can be purchased from J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade or found in areas underground.

As for Dittany Leaves, their seeds can be purchased from The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade and planted in pots of any size. It’s worth noting you’ll not be able to grow plants until you’ve reached the ‘Herbology Class’ quest in the main story.

How to make Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software After attending Potions Class in Hogwarts Legacy you’ll gain access to a Potions Station.

Before making Wiggenweld Potions, you’ll need to progress the main story up to the ‘Potion Class’. Once done, this will unlock the Potions Station where you can brew various tonics. It’s worth noting you can create your own Potions Station in the Room of Requirement, but that is unlocked later in your journey.

To create Wiggenweld Potion, simply follow the steps below:

Travel to the Potions Classroom Interact with the Potions Station Select the Wiggenweld Potion from the menu Use your Horklump Juice and Dittany Leaves to brew the tonic, it will take 15 seconds You now have a Wiggenweld Potion to regenerate your health in battle!

Of course, it’s possible you’re missing the key ingredients to create Wiggenweld Potion as you’re headed out on a dangerous adventure. In this case, you’ll need to know where to buy them ready-made.

Where to buy Wiggenweld Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software You can buy Wiggenweld Potions from J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade.

If you need to stock up on Wiggenweld Potions and don’t have the time to collect the supplies for brewing, head over to J. Pippins Potions in Hogsmeade.

This handy shop stocks the potions at 100 coins per unit, meaning you can purchase a few before heading out on your next journey.

So, that’s how to make and where to buy Wiggenweld Potions in Hogwarts Legacy. Having a few of these tonics to hand will give you an extra level of safety when exploring the wizarding world.

