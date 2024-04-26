Stellar Blade: Where to find Black Pearl Suit

Unlike other suits in Stellar Blade, the Black Pearl outfit requires a different maneuver to find and unlock, and here’s how you can get it.

While hairstyles give Eve her personality, suits give Stellar Blade players the option to tailor Eve to their style, some are harder to find than others. One of the Nano Suits you can unlock is the Black Pearl outfit, but unlike many others, the requirements for this one are a bit different.

You don’t need to head over to a particular location on the map or defeat a certain boss to unlock it, but you will need to locate all the cans in the game to get access to it.

The Black Pearl is a reward for finding all the cans.

How to get Stellar Blade Black Pearl outfit

To get the Black Pearl Nano Suit, you need to collect a total of 49 cans in Stellar Blade. Once you’ve collected them all, the Black Pearl Suit will unlock automatically.

It may take a while to find all 49 cans as these are scattered around the world. Each can has a unique name and you’ll need to make sure you use your Drone to help you find them. It may be worth fully upgrading the Drone to make doing so easier.

Collecting cans in Stellar Blade comes with other perks too. This includes:

First Reward : Max No. of Shock Grenades +1

: Max No. of Shock Grenades +1 Collect 7 : Max No. of Lingering Potions +1

: Max No. of Lingering Potions +1 Collect 14 : Max No. of Smart Mines +1

: Max No. of Smart Mines +1 Collect 21 : Max No. of Highly Concentrated Potions +1

: Max No. of Highly Concentrated Potions +1 Collect 28 : Max No. of Pulse Grenades +1

: Max No. of Pulse Grenades +1 Collect 35 : Max No. of Owned WB Pumps +1

: Max No. of Owned WB Pumps +1 Collect 42 : Max No. of Sonic Grenades +1

: Max No. of Sonic Grenades +1 Collect All: Acquire Nano Suit

