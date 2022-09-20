Azur Lane tier list: Best Ships ranked (September 2022)

Azur Lane Ships are all fun to play as, but some are more effective than others in battle. To find out which characters are most effective this month, check out our Azur Lane tier list.

Azur Lane is a popular mobile game where the player controls one of the game’s fighters, known as Ships, and pits them against other players in battle. However, not all Ships are considered equal and some are clearly more powerful than others.

Of course, as with most games, the Azur Lane tier list is likely to change as the developers continuously update the game, but our current rankings are up to date as of September 2022. Here’s who’s at the top of the pile this month.

Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi Azur Lane’s Ships are characters with mecha armor and weapons.

Azur Lane tier list

Here’s a breakdown of the current Azur Lane tiers list, grading each Ship in the game. S+ tier represents the very best Ships in the game at the moment, with the E tier showing the characters best avoided until the next update.

Tier Ship SS Tier Vanguard, Ulrich von Hutten, New Jersey, Friedrich der Grosse S Tier Lützow, Warspite, Champagne, Gascogne, Georgia, Marco Polo, Monarch, Odin, Howe, Richelieu, Vittorio Veneto A+ Tier Brünhilde, Seydlitz, Akane Shinjo, Izumo, Alabama, Amagi, Bismarck, Duke of York, Honoka, Iori Minase, Kii, Nagato, Sovetskaya Belorussiya, Tosa A Tier Roma, Thüringen, Gascogne µ, Hood, King George V, Massachusetts, Prince of Wales, Sovetskaya Rossiya, Suruga, Washington, Hyuuga, Queen Elizabeth B Tier Scharnhorst META, Jean bart, Kaga (Battleship), Littorio, Gangut, Little Renown, Nagisa C Tier North Carolina, South Dakota, Tirpitz, Arizona, Ise, Mutsu, Pennsylvania, Mujina, Yamashiro META D Tier Arkhangelsk, Mikasa, Super Gamer Kizuna AI, Amagi-chan, Dunkerque, Valiant, Fusou, Nevada, Oklahoma, Yamashiro E Tier Revenge, Colorado, Giulio Cesare, Gneisenau, Haruna, Hiei, Hiei-chan, Kirishima, Kongou, Maryland, Nelson, Renown, Rodney, Scharnhorst, West Virginia, California, Conte di Cavour, Repulse, Tennessee

Remember, the Azur Lane tier list changes every month or each time the developers update the game. Be sure to check back next month to see which Ships have risen or dropped in the rankings.

