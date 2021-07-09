Twitch streamer LilyPichu joins Genshin Impact as Sayu

Popular Twitch streamer Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki is voicing a new Genshin Impact character.

During the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream, miHoYo announced details on the eagerly-anticipated Inazuma region update. The developers gave fans a sneak peek at a number of Inazuma enemies and locations, while also revealing the game’s new Inazuma characters. One of the new additions is none other than Sayu, a new four-star ninja character who wields an Anemo Visionanda giant claymore bigger than herself.

However, one of the most interesting aspects of Sayu is that of her English VA. In fact, many LilyPichu fans will be pleasantly surprised to find that the streamer is voicing the pint-sized ninja. While Lily has streamed Genshin Impact in the past, many viewers will obviously be surprised and overjoyed that the popular Twitch streamer is now voicing a character in the game.

Advertisement

LilyPichu voicing Sayu in Genshin Impact

Inazuma is already home to plenty of deadly samurai, but Sayu is the region’s resident ninja. Sayu may look small and unimposing, but this adorable child is known for her incredible stealth and command of the Anemo element.

When she isn’t busy sweeping her enemies off their feet with wind-based attacks, the silent shinobi can be found hiding amongst the trees. While miHoYo has yet to officially showcase her abilities, many Genshin Impact fans will likely be wanting to unlock her when the Inazuma update goes live on July 21, 2021.

Those that play with the English dub and enjoy LilyPichu’s streams will also want to add the adorable ninja to their team as well. Lily has yet to officially announce her role as Sayu, but an official character image confirms that the Twitch streamer is the official English VA.

Advertisement

We’ll update this article with Lily’s official comments once she reveals her involvement in the game’s Inazuma update.