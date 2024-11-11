Valkyrae hits back after viewers compare her “degenerate” podcast to Pokimane’s show

Prominent streamer Valkyrae hit back at critical viewers calling her podcast “degenerate” and comparing it to fellow broadcaster Pokimane’s show with LilyPichu.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of the most popular female streamers on the net. In Fall 2024, she launched a podcast with artist and influencer ‘Alythuh’ called ‘Press ESC.’

In their podcast, the two gals discuss topics from their personal lives that would normally be off-limits in their usual content, such as sexuality, family issues, politics, and more — but it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

On November 10, a critical viewer compared Valkyrae and Alythuh’s podcast to Pokimane and LilyPichu’s Sweet ‘n Sour show, calling Rae’s Press ESC “degenerate.”

“Honestly, Sweet ‘n Sour podcast clears lol,” they wrote in a post on X. ” And NO, I don’t mean to start beef. They actually don’t discuss degen stuff like this, and it’s still good!”

Valkyrae took notice of the viewer’s post and hit back at them, explaining that the “degenerate” content they were complaining about were real experiences taken from her and Alythuh’s own lives, which they were vulnerable and open about with their fans.

“Thank you for supporting my girlfriends! but if you’re referring to our real life experiences involving abuse, loss, sexual assault, and other struggles that normal people experience as ‘degen stuff,’ then you’re right, it’s not for you. But at least be grateful for your privilege to not have suffered [these things].”

Fans were quick to come to Rae’s defense, with one writing, “It’s actually super refreshing to hear about your past. Makes you super relatable and not just CEO Rae. Hope y’all keep it up and don’t try to censor your content.”

“Luckily, they can just not watch it if it’s not for them,” another interjected. “I truly appreciate all the topics discussed SO much. It’s very relatable and so authentic! Love Sweet ‘n Sour too, just happy this podcast era is happening.”

Valkyrae’s Press ESC podcast launched around the same time as Poki and LilyPichu’s Sweet ‘n Sour podcast, where all the creators involved open up more about their personal lives and even drop juicy tidbits from their time in the streaming biz.

For instance, Pokimane revealed that she turned down a “life-changing” amount of money from YouTube in favor of streaming on Twitch in one podcast episode, while Valkyrae dished about her biggest “icks” and what she looks for in a guy on her show.

This is far from the first time Rae has put a critic in their place lately. In October, she had the perfect response for a troll who accused her of being “expired” at 32 years old.