Ironmouse tops Twitch & YouTube charts for most watched female streamer after massive subathon

Popular VTuber Ironmouse has become the most-viewed female streamer across Twitch and YouTube, thanks to her record-breaking subathon.

On September 1, 2024, Ironmouse went live on her Twitch channel to begin a month-long subathon where she split half of her revenue with the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

Fans flocked to her channel as soon as it started, and her sub count quickly rose as she surpassed records set by the likes of Kai Cenat, Ludwig, Ninja, and more.

Article continues after ad

She became the streamer with the most active subs by September 23 but didn’t stop there as she flew past Ninja and Ludwig’s all-time subscriber records.

On September 30, Ironmouse surpassed Kai Cenat’s previous all-time sub count of 306,621, to set a new record of 326,252 subscribers.

Thanks to this massive, record-breaking subathon, Ironmouse has become the most-watched female streamer on the internet.

According to Streams Charts, Ironmouse’s stream was watched for over 9M hours between July and September, where she was live for over 1,065 hours.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Right behind Ironmouse are three Japanese VTubers that stream on YouTube Gaming, as well as Twitch stars Mira, Jinnytty, Emiru, and Kyedae.

Second place, Youtube VTuber Miko, was live for almost 240 hours during the same timeframe, and was watched by fans for over 7.86M hours.

Up-and-coming creator Mira is the second most watched Twitch streamer with over 5.17M watch hours over the 2,185 hours she live streamed throughout Q3 2024.

Since the end of her massive subathon, Ironmouse explained how she believes breaking Kai Cenat’s record will help VTubers become more “normalized” across the internet.

Article continues after ad

“I know it can be a little bit confusing to see, you know, an anime girl on screen. ‘What is that? What is happening here?’ But it helps making it a bit more normalized,” she said.

Mouse may not hold her massive record for most subs on Twitch for long, however, as Kai Cenat has announced his next subathon where he plans on reclaiming the record.