Pokimane reveals “traumatic” experience after phone number leaked online

Pokimane says she suffered a “traumatic” experience caused by her phone number being leaked online.

The Twitch star’s podcast with LilyPichu, Sweet n Sour, launched on September 14, 2024, and immediately caught the attention of fans.

In the pod’s second episode on September 21, the two internet phenoms talked about “unhinged fan stories,” and Pokimane revealed one “traumatic” experience that was caused by her phone number leaking online.

“I have like three numbers attached to my phone. I have like a super personal one that hasn’t been leaked yet, and I have some alternate ones that maybe I give at a store. That’s the number that will usually leak,” she explained.

Article continues after ad

“I get a text to that number, and it says ‘Hey, Are you up?’ There is no one who should be texting me [that].”

YouTube: Sweet N Sour Podcast

Pokimane went on to explain that she makes sure to save the phone number of everyone she’s ever encountered, so she could tell this text wasn’t from anyone she’d met before. The Twitch star ignored the text, but two days later received a phone call from an angry wife.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“And she goes, ‘Why are you texting my husband? Why did my husband text you?’ I’m about to explain myself and she just starts going off. She’s like ‘You have no idea how bad of a person he is.’ She just starts going in on me,” she continued.

“She just starts berating me on the phone, and I’m not going to lie, I have had really bad experiences with random numbers calling me. She’s not even letting me speak, and I think I’m too in shock and frightened to speak so I just hang up.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic starts at 9:34 in video)

Poki said that after hanging up on the phone call, the wife created a group chat with her husband to continue talking about how bad of a person he was.

“She starts by sending a photo of her husband, and she goes ‘Look at his stupid face. Is this the person you were texting? Is this the person you were going to meet up with?'” she added. “Initially I [thought this was intriguing] but then I started getting a little bit scared so I just blocked them both.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first spicy story Pokimane has shared on the podcast. In the debut episode, the Twitch icon revealed that she passed over a “life-changing” offer to stream exclusively on YouTube because she wanted to remain loyal to Twitch.