Ironmouse reveals “surprise” VA role in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Popular VTuber Ironmouse has announced that she is the voice behind a new character in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

On October 22, 2024, Ironmouse confirmed that she is the voice behind Dormouse – Vikala’s sentient mouse-themed trap. Vikala is the latest character to join Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, and her attire and fighting techniques are incredibly apt for the mischievous mouse-themed streamer.

It’s clear Ironmouse was excited to share this news with her fans, as the streamer wrote: “Surprise, I’m a character in Granblue Fantasy!”

Article continues after ad

The post has since gone viral and received 17k Likes, with fans from around the world congratulating her on the role.

“Wait this is so awesome you sound so cute, congratulations!!!” Wrote OTV streamer LilyPichu. Fellow VShojo member Matara Kan also heaped praise on Ironmouse: “This is so incredible Mouse, I am so proud of you my love.”

When watching Dormouse’s attacks, it’s clear why the devs chose Ironmouse for the role — as just like the streamer herself, Dormouse is incredibly mischievous. The official description notes that the sentient mousetrap is “a metal menace that you do NOT want to get caught in,” and can quickly KO even the most tanky opponents.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When activated Vikala will barrage her foe with deadly mousetraps, which chomp their way through their target’s health bar. Ironmouse’s voice can be heard during the ultimate, particularly during the finishing KO. You can check out Vikala’s gameplay and clip with Ironmouse playing as Dormouse above.

Vikala launches on October 25, 2024, alongside the Version 1.60 update. She will be the final character in the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Character Pass 1. You can purchase this DLC for $34.99 / £28.99.

Article continues after ad

It’s important to note that this DLC also comes with additional characters like 2B, Vane, Beatrix, and Versusia. Whether Vikala will manage to break into the game’s current meta remains to be seen.