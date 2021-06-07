First look at Genshin Impact's new Inazuma characters: Kazuha, Ayaka, Sayu, Yoimiya - Dexerto

MiHoYo has just released details on the Inazuma region’s upcoming characters: Kazuha, Ayaka, Sayu, and Yoimiya. Here’s everything we know about them.

Details on Genshin Impact’s Inazuma region are fairly scarce at the moment, miHoYo has finally given some major details on a number of the game’s upcoming characters. While we have known about Kazuha, Ayaka, Sayu, and Yoimiya through various leaks and rumors, the developers have finally given us details on what players can expect when they join the game’s ever-growing roster.

Not only do we now have new details on what each character will officially look like, but there are also a number of new details that have been revealed. While we still don’t have any official info on Kazuha, Ayaka, Sayu, and Yoimiya’s in-game abilities, the recent announcement will no doubt prove exciting for those looking to learn more about the Inazuma region’s heroes.

Advertisement

Yoimiya (Frolicking Flames)

Rarity: 5 star

Weapon: Bow

Element: Pyro

Yoimiya is a 5 Star Pyro character that uses her bow to bring the heat to any battle, engulfing her foes in scorching hot flames.

Read More: Best Klee Genshin Impact build

This explosive-loving girl is the Owner of Naganohara Fireworks. When Yoimiya isn’t melting her enemies with her bow, she can be found planning out Inazuma’s firework display – the highlight of any festival.

Kaedehara Kazuha (Scarlet Leaves Pursue Wild Waves)

Rarity: 5 star

Weapon: Sword

Element: Anemo

Kaedehara Kazuha is a wandering samurai who has left his homeland in search of adventure. The 5 star character is known to be a gentle and carefree soul, whose heart hides a great many burdens from the past. Kazuha commands the Anemo element and uses it to swiftly cut down waves of foes before they can even react.

Advertisement

Kamisato Ayaka (Frostflake Heron)

Rarity: 5 star

Weapon: Sword

Element: Cryo

As the daughter of the Yashiro Commission’s Kamisato Clan, Ayaka is well versed in handling the Inazuma region’s enemies. She is known to practice swordsmanship, slicing every falling snowflake floating around her on a snowy day. Her command of the Cryo Element and incredible skill led to her being named the “Frostflake Heron”.

Sayu (Mujina Ninja)

Rarity: 4 star

4 star Weapon: ???

Element: Anemo

Inazuma is already home to plenty of deadly samurai, but Sayu Mujina Ninja is the region’s resident ninja. Sayu may look small and unimposing, but this adorable child is known for her incredible stealth. In fact, when the silent shinobi isn’t busy playing, she can be found hiding amongst the trees.

Advertisement

These are all the official details we have on the upcoming Inazuma region characters, so you’ll need to start saving your Primogems if you wish to add them all to your roster. Whether miHoYo will give more details on Baal – the latest leaked Genshin Impact character remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we have.

Make sure to check out our other guides to help with your journey: Genshin Impact promo codes | Best way to get Mora fast | How to link PC, Mobile, and PS4 accounts | How to get more Primogens and wishes | 5 best characters to use