Tectone reveals his surprising Genshin Impact wishlist for 2.6 update

The Genshin Impact 2.6 update is just around the corner and popular streamer Tectone has revealed all the things he wishes to see from the new patch.

While many Travelers are still delving into the Genshin Impact 2.5 update, players will also be looking ahead to the 2.6 release date. Not only will this highly anticipated patch include The Chasm, but it will also feature Ayato – the game’s latest 5-star Hydro character.

So far, there have been plenty of Genshin Impact leaks that have revealed a number of early gameplay from 2.6. Quite how accurate these leaks are remains to be seen, but for now, there is a lot of content to be excited about.

Because of the general hype around the upcoming 2.6 release, Genshin Impact streamer Tectone has revealed what he’s most excited about.

Tectone reveals Genshin Impact 2.6 wishlist

Following his break from streaming Genshin Impact, popular content creator Tectone has returned to the world of Teyvat. It was during his recent upload that he explained a number of things he wants to see from the upcoming release.

“I want new events and I want [HoYoverse] to make things harder,” explained Tectone. “I want the characters that are bugged to get fixed, I [also] want Ayato’s release to go without a hitch and for [him] to be absurdly broken.”

Timestamp of 3:16

The streamer previously stated how frustrated he was over Yae Miko’s release, especially since the Grand Narukami Shrine priestess’ Elemental Skill was broken. As a result, Tectone hopes HoYoverse releases Ayato in a much better state.

“I hope they fix Yae Miko’s targeting. I hate looking at it, it makes me sick – and honestly, it’s embarrassing,” said Tectone. The Genshin Impact content creator also hopes that the devs will reveal a new Artifact set that makes Yae Miko more powerful, while also enabling Travelers to farm new Domains.

Make sure you check out our 2.6 hub for all the latest news and updates.

