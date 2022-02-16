Tectone warns Genshin Impact players over “horribly broken” Yae Miko ability bugs

The Genshin Impact Yae Miko banner is finally here, but a number of Travelers are encountering game-breaking bugs when using her abilities.

Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update has introduced Yae Miko to the game, giving players the chance to unlock the new 5-star Electro character. While the Lady Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine has some powerful AoE attacks, players have already begun to encounter problems with her kit.

Popular Genshin Impact streamer, Tectone, recently discovered that Yae Miko has two game-breaking bugs that completely ruin her damage potential. This is obviously a huge problem for any Travelers that aim to pull on the Yae Miko banner and use her as a sub or main DPS.

Advertisement

Yae Miko game-breaking bugs

“There’s two bugs happening right now with Yae Miko, that are pretty damn game-breaking,” said Tectone. “These are going to have to be patched 100%.” The streamer noted how there is currently one bug that affects players whenever her Elemental Burst is activated.

Tectone demonstrated how he couldn’t move his mouse during the ult’s duration. Even when he could eventually adjust his cursor, there was a huge amount of input lag. This is obviously a frustrating bug that can lead to many deaths, especially if you’re surrounded by enemies.

Timestamp of 1:24

The next bug is arguably the most game-breaking as it involves Yae Miko’s auto-targeting, which she heavily relies on to dish out damage. “It’s kind of the same issue we had with Yoimiya,” said Tectone. “Her targeting does not work how it is intended.”

Advertisement

Read More: Best Yae Miko Genshin Impact build

During the Stormterror boss fight, Tectone showed how Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill rarely targets the boss. Instead, the electrical attacks hit Anemogranas rather than the actual boss. “I have no f*cking idea why it does that. I don’t know what to say about that, other than [Yae Miko] is horribly, horribly broken.”

While this problem occurred on PC, it seems that Genshin Impact mobile users are also encountering similar problems. Hopefully, miHoYo can fix these Yae Miko bugs quickly before they cause even more issues.

Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Barbara build | Best Childe build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Best Klee build | Best Kokomi build | Best Mona build | Best Qiqi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Shenhe build | Best Xiao build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Zhongli build | How to link your Genshin accounts | How to get free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Prime Gaming rewards | How to process ingredients | How to buy apples | Where to find carrots | Where to find Dandelion seeds | Genshin Impact pick rates