Skirk in Genshin Impact: Leaks & everything we know

Skirk is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact who is rumored to be playable in a future update. So, here’s everything we currently know about Skirk – including her rumored element and potential release window.

The Genshin Impact 4.2 update is right around the corner, which means Travelers can soon spend their Primogems on the upcoming character banners. However, one character that has fans excited is Skirk – a mysterious character that is yet to be released in the game.

While details regarding Skirk have remained scarce, a new wave of leaks have given players a sneak peek at her element and potential release window. So, here’s everything we currently know about Skirk in Genshin Impact.

Who is Skirk in Genshin Impact?

Skirk was Childe’s master and helped teach Tartaglia during his time in the Abyss, essentially teaching him how to carry himself in combat. We don’t know much about Skirk’s role in Genshin’s story, but she is described as a powerful swordswoman and a “solitary girl who dwelt in the darkest corners of the universe.”

HoYoverse Skirk was Childe’s mentor in the abyss.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a release date for Skirk. However, a short clip from the 4.2 update has surfaced online, which heavily suggests we’ll be meeting the new character in the upcoming update.

Whether she will be playable remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the details we have on Skirk’s release date. As always, we’ll be updating this section as and when new information is released.

Skirk element in Genshin Impact

While Skirk’s element hasn’t been officially revealed, a renowned Genshin Impact leaker has described Skirk as having “fins like a fish”. This would heavily imply that Skirk is a Hydro character, and certainly lines up with a potential Fontaine release, given the region’s affiliation with the Hydro Archon.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Skirk in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

