Genshin Impact is a highly popular game with millions of players logging into the game on a daily basis, therefore, it is natural that Apple users on Mac also want to enjoy it just like everyone else.

Genshin Impact’s popularity has reached every corner of the world ever since its release in 2020. The game currently has over a million player base which shows that it is one of the biggest titles in the industry.

Therefore, it is natural that players want to enjoy it irrespective of their platform of choice. However, playing on Mac is always tricky since the platform is not as friendly when it comes to games.

Here is what we know about Genshin Impact on Mac.

HoYoverse Genshin Impact can be played on Mac but it will take some work

Can you play Genshin Impact on Mac?

The short answer to whether you can play Genshin Impact on Mac is Yes. However, there are a few things you need to do for the game to run properly. The steps you need to follow have been provided below.

Boot Camp Assistant

Boot Camp Assistant is software that allows you to run Windows on macOS. However, this software only works on Intel Mac machines. You cannot run it on Apple Silicon M1 and M2.

If your Mac supports the software then follow the steps provided below:

Download a Windows 10 ISO file

Launch Boot Camp Assistant on your Mac from the Utilities folder

Start the installation and complete the process

Install any necessary drivers to ensure that Windows works properly

Once you are done, you can now download Genshin Impact normally and play it on your Mac.

GeForce Now

If you are using a Mac then GeForce now is something that you might want to go for. This software allows gaming on Mac via Cloud. This means you can run Genshin Impact without a hassle. In order to make it possible follow the steps provided below:

Download GeForce Now from the website for macOS

Install the applications and drag and drop them into the Applications folder

Run the software and select Genshin Impact

GeForce Now offers a seamless method to run Genshin Impact. The only downside to this application is that you need to pay for a monthly subscription. However, since it is Cloud-based you can run Genshin Impact on a wide range of Mac devices.

This concludes our guide for Genshin Impact on macOS. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

