Is Genshin Impact multiplayer?

Genshin Impact is a highly popular game with millions of players playing it on a daily basis. As such, new players thinking of jumping in are wondering whether it is a multiplayer game or not.

Genshin Impact release around the latter half of 2020 and has been growing ever since then. The game currently has millions of players getting into it regularly while the developers keep updating it with new characters, new regions, and a breathtaking story.

Therefore, it is natural that a lot of new players want to jump into Genshin Impact as well. A lot of these players are bound to be unaware of how the game works and they want to learn whether this functions as a single-player or multiplayer.

Here is what you need to know about Genshin Impact’s multiplayer aspect.

HoYoverse Genshin Impact does offer multiplayer to players

Does Genshin Impact have multiplayer?

The question as to whether Genshin Impact has multiplayer is Yes. However, it is in the form of a co-op where you can join the world of other players who can control your character. Genshin Impact’s co-op allows a maximum of 4 players at a time and you can take part in all kinds of content.

The only content that you cannot take part in co-op is the story content. You cannot go into co-op during events either except the ones that exclusively allow other players. However, if you want to defeat a boss, complete a domain, or collect materials you can do so in co-op.

In the case of domains, you can join random players by simply clicking on the “Match” option before starting it. Apart from that, you can also join someone else’s world from your friend’s menu as well.

In short, Genshin Impact is a single-player game and most of the content is created to be completed solo. However, it is possible to play co-op though it is quite heavily limited in what you can do.

In short, Genshin Impact is a single-player game and most of the content is created to be completed solo. However, it is possible to play co-op though it is quite heavily limited in what you can do.

