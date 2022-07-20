How to get to the Inazuma region in Genshin Impact

Titas Khan . 40 minutes ago

If you’re wondering how to make your way to and from Inazuma in Genshin Impact, don’t worry, our guide has you covered with every tiny detail that might come in handy.

Released with Genshin Impact v2.0, the Inazuma region presents a variety of new challenges, locations, and characters for you to interact with. However, unlocking the region can be fairly tricky if you’re unaware of the process.

For this reason, we have prepared an extensive guide featuring everything that you need to know about the Inazuma region in the game. Without any further ado, let’s dive in and check out how you can unlock this region and make your way past the Kanjobugyo with ease.

Contents

HoYoverse Explore various islands across the entire Inazuma region in Genshin Impact.

How to get to Inazuma

There are a few requirements that you need to fulfill before the Inazuma region becomes open for you to explore. These requirements are:

You must be Adventure Level 30 or higher.

You have to complete the Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves archon quest.

archon quest. Complete The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia archon quest.

Once you complete these quests, you will board a ship that will take you directly to Inazuma. This is the only method of unlocking the region in your own in-game world.

Important locations in Genshin Impact

The Inazuma region features several notable points of interest that you can explore as you make your way into the unknown. Here’s a list of all the important locations in Inazuma:

Narukami Island

Yashiori Island

Seirai Island

Tsurumi Island

Watatsumi Island

Characters in Inazuma

There are quite a few characters that hail from the Inazuma region in Genshin Impact. Here’s a list of all these characters:

Kaedehara Kazuha

Kamisato Ayaka

Sayu

Yoimiya

Raiden Shogun

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Kujou Sara

Yae Miko

Kamisato Ayato

Kuki Shinobu

Shikanoin Heizou

Arataki Itto

Gorou

Thoma

HoYoverse The Inazuma region has a lot of characters for you to unlock as well as interact with.

How to get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact without quests

Although the only method to access the Inazuma region in your own Genshin Impact world is by completing the quests mentioned above, there is one other method by which you can explore the region without having to complete those archon quests.

Having said that, the only method to get to the Inazuma region in Genshin Impact without quests is through the game’s co-op mode. You can choose any world of your liking from the list of worlds available and check if the Inazuma map is open in the respective world or not.

In case the region is not available on the map you selected, you can simply exit that world and search for an alternative. You will be able to directly teleport to the Inazuma regions once you’re in a world where it is already unlocked. This is the only method by which you can get to the Inazuma region in Genshin Impact without any quests.

So, there you have it, that’s all there is to know about getting to the Inazuma region in Genshin Impact.

