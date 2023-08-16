Genshin Impact Rainbow Rose: All locations

Rainbow Roses are a vital resource in Genshin Impact thanks to the new 4.0 update. So, here’s everything you need to know about it, including where to find them.

One of the best elements of Genshin Impact, aside from its loveable characters, is its JRPG elements. Such elements heavily inspire resource grinding, and tons of other exciting features for players to take part in, including a vast map, which has now had a new region added.

So, with an added region and the arrival of new characters comes, unsurprisingly, a new resource for players to find. So, here’s how to find Rainbow Rose in Genshin Impact, as well as what you can use it for.

What is Rainbow Rose in Genshin Impact?

Made available in the Genshin 4.0 update, Rainbow Rose is Lyney’s ascension material. Meaning you’ll need plenty if you want to ascend this popular character.

The resources description reads “A delicate and tender pink flower. Despite the name, Rainbow Roses are essentially more akin to Lilies.” While they’re imperative for your ascension of Lyney, they can still be pretty tough to find.

Where to find Rainbow Rose in Genshin Impact

So, since Fontaine has only recently arrived in Genshin Impact, it may take a little getting used to when exploring. We would recommend exploring the map for yourself and seeing if you can find any Roses, and then heading back here for the ones you may have missed.

Below, we’ve detailed where you can expect to find this resource thanks to the Genshin Impact Interactive map:

Court of Fontaine

HoYoverse

The majority of the Rainbow Roses in the Court of Fontaine are found in the north west, just up from the main building. However, you’ll also be able to find them in the south east, just over the bridge.

Luckily, most of these Roses are found in clumps, so once you spot one, you’ll likely be able to pick up a fair few.

Marcotte Station and the Fountain of Lucine

HoYoverse

There aren’t tons of Rainbow Roses on the east side of Fontaine, but they are right next to the Teleport Waypoints, marking an easy way to get in, grab the Roses, and get straight back out again. Unless you want to explore of course.

Elynas & West Slopes of Mount Automnequi

HoYoverse

In direct comparison to the Rainbow Rose locations around the Court and Station, this one is particularly spread out. They can also be a little tricky to get hold of, so we recommend heading to these last, or if you find yourself nearby.

In the same way as the Station, some of these are near Waypoints so they should be relatively easy to find, and again, they’re all in clusters, making your life much easier.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Rainbow Rose in Genshin Impact and how to find it for yourself. While looking around Fontaine for your Roses, take a look at some of our other handy Genshin Impact guides and content:

