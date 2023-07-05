Genshin Impact Lyney Ascension Materials

Lyney Ascension Materials have leaked ahead of his official release, giving Genshin Impact players the chance to farm them before his banner launches.

The Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks have revealed a number of exciting details for the upcoming 4.0 update. Not only has there been new information on Freminet, Lynette, and Furina, but we also now have leaked Ascension Materials for Lyney.

This is particularly useful for Travelers that wish to begin farming his items early. After all, it can cut down on a lot of the grinding needed once the Lyney banner is added to the game.

Article continues after ad

So, be sure to check out our Lyney Ascension Materials and Talent Materials guide to begin planning for his launch.

Lyney Ascension Materials

Lyney’s Ascension materials can be found in Fontaine and across wider Teyvat. This means players will need to advance through the game’s main story to reach the new region once it releases.

In order to maximize Lyney’s damage, you’ll need to obtain Agnidus Agate Sliver, Agnidus Agate Fragment, Agnidus Agate Chunk, and Agnidus Agate Gemstones. This material is dropped from the level 40+ Pyro Regisvine, Pyro Hypostasis, and Signora.

Article continues after ad

You can also use the Parametric Transformer to convert other materials into Agnidus Agate materials if you want to avoid farming these bosses. Lastly, you’ll need to find Recruit’s Insignia, Sergeant’s Insignia, and Lieutenant’s Insignia. These are all obtained from Fatui Skirmishers, which are scattered throughout Teyvat.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There are a number of Fontaine items that we currently don’t know about, but we’ll update them as soon as more information is revealed. You can see all of Lyney’s Ascension Materials below:

Article continues after ad

x1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

x9 Agnidus Agate Fragment

x9 Agnidus Agate Gemstones

x6 Agnidus Agate Chunk

x168 ???

x36 Recruit’s Insignia

x96 Sergeant’s Insignia

x129 Lieutenant’s Insignia

x46 ???

x9 ???

x63 ???

x114 ???

x3 Crown of Insight

x419 Hero’s Wit

7.1M Mora

Lyney Talent Materials

Lyney’s Talent Materials have yet to be revealed, but we’ll update this section as soon as we hear more information.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Lyney Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact