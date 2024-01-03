Genshin Impact Mini Seelie: How to get & all Seelies

Looking to get hold of your very own Mini Seelie in Genshin Impact? Well, here’s how to get hold of them and all available Seelies you can choose from.

The Lost Riches event is here once again, bringing Genshin Impact players the chance to explore some brand-new content from exciting Treasure Hunts, challenges, and so much more. While there are undeniably tons to do in this update, along with plenty of exciting rewards, one key prize has caught the eye of players all over the world – Mini Seelies.

Article continues after ad

Essentially acting as pets, Genshin Impact’s Mini Seelies are adorable companions you can get hold of during the Lost Riches event and will stay with you throughout the game thereafter. So, what Mini Seelies are available and how can you get hold of them? Here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

All Mini Seelies in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse

Altogether, there are six different Mini Seelies to choose from in Genshin Impact, each with their own corresponding colors:

Dayflower (Blue)

(Blue) Curcuma (Yellow)

(Yellow) Rosé (Pink)

(Pink) Viola (Violet)

(Violet) Moss (Green)

(Green) Brilliance (Blue)

During the Lost Riches event, you’ll be able to choose one of these Mini Seelies, so you’ll have to choose wisely and carefully. However, they don’t have any specific effects or powers, so it’s purely based off which one you want by your side.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to get all Mini Seelies in Genshin Impact

Thankfully, Mini Seelies are pretty easy to get hold of in Genshin Impact. All you need to do is gather some Coins through the Lost Riches event’s Treasure Hunts and then head to the Event Shop to purchase your chosen pet. It’s worth noting that the sixth stage of the event happens on January 7, so not all Mini Seelies will be available until then.

Article continues after ad

Every Mini Seelie costs 280 coins, so you don’t need to worry about having to save more for your specific purchase.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Mini Seelie’s in Genshin Impact. While working out which one you want to pick, take a look at some of our other handy Genshin Impact guides and content:

How to unlock Erinnyes Forest hidden waypoint | Hydro Tulpa: Location & how to defeat | Genshin Impact Lakelight Lily: Locations & how to use | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact

Article continues after ad