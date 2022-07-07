Genshin Impact Version 3.0: Sumeru region, leaked characters & everything we know

James Busby . 4 hours ago

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update will add the Sumeru region to the game, as well as plenty of new characters. Here’s everything you need to know about the update – including the rumored release date, character leaks, and region.

While Travelers are still waiting for the Genshin Impact 2.8 update, that hasn’t stopped a number of 3.0 leaks from cropping up online. The main highlight of this upcoming patch is the release of the Sumeru region. This vast location is known for its lush rainforest and arid desert locations, which makes it incredibly unique.

The 3.0 update will also add the first Dendro characters to the game – an element that Al Haitham, Collei, Tighnari, and Nahida all utilize. So, if you wish to know everything that’s coming to Genshin Impact in Version 3.0, then we’ve compiled all the latest details in one place for you here.

Contents

Is there a Genshin Impact 3.0 release date?

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact 3.0 release date is on the horizon.

The Genshin Impact 3.0 update is rumored to release on August 24, 2022. While HoYoverse has not officially revealed any information, we know that 2.8 will go live on July 13, 2022.

With each update lasting six weeks, it’s likely that 3.0 will be released in late August. Of course, we’ll update this section as soon as we hear official details from the developers.

Genshin Impact Sumeru release

HoYoverse The Sumeru region will include both desert and rainforest landscapes.

The most significant addition in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update is the arrival of Sumeru – a new desert-themed region. It’s here where Travelers will be able to embark on an exciting adventure, with plenty of new characters being added to the game’s ever-growing roster.

Sumeru has been one of the most highly anticipated expansions and will introduce the game’s first Dendro units. The region is renowned for its vast wealth of knowledge and houses the Sumeru Academia.

While initial Sumeru leaks have previously showcased a number of locations from the new area, HoYoverse has kept details rather scarce. However, the 2.8 livestream did show off the region’s vibrant forest town.

Genshin Impact 3.0 characters

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have revealed details on a number of upcoming characters that will be making their debut. So far, a total of seven characters have been leaked. While details on their abilities have yet to be revealed, we do have info on their Visions and classes.

Here’s every Sumeru character in Genshin Impact 3.0 so far:

Al Haitham (Dendro/Sword)

Collei (Dendro/Bow)

Dehya (Pyro/Claymore)

Dori (Electro/Claymore)

Tighnari (Dendro/Bow)

Nilou (Hydro/Sword)

Nahida (Dendro/Catalyst)

Of course, like all Genshin Impact leaks, the Sumeru details above could change before the official release. Because of this, it’s best to take this early information with a grain of salt. HoYoVerse will hold the official Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream in the weeks to come, so make sure you check back here for all the latest updates.

There you have it, everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. Head over to our Genshin Impact page for more information on meta characters, leaks, and guides.

