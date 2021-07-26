Genshin Impact is home to plenty of colorful characters and beautiful regions, but players looking to test out the latest content will need to sign up for the beta.

Genshin Impact’s Inazuma update is well underway and players from around the world are currently enjoying the new characters, story quests, and enemies. However, those looking to test out the latest Genshin Impact content ahead of release will need to sign up for the beta program.

Not only does the Genshin Impact beta enable you to play unreleased characters like Baal, Kokomi, and Sara — it also gives you the chance to indulge in all kinds of new content. So, if you wish to be one of the first players to take a look at future Genshin Impact releases, then you definitely want to put your name down for the beta.

How to sign up for the Genshin Impact beta

Signing up for the Genshin Impact beta is incredibly easy, simply follow the steps outlined below and you may get a chance to play in the next upcoming beta.

Head over to the official Genshin Impact Discord channel. Accept the Discord invite. Select the ‘Announcements’ tab and click on the beta form. Fill out the form with all your in-game UID and Discord info.

Once you’ve been selected to take part in the Genshin Impact beta, you’ll need to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement). This form states that under no circumstance should any unreleased content be leaked to the wider community.

With the steps above completed, you should now be able to access the Genshin Impact beta. MiHoYo’s latest beta started on July 7 and has enabled players to check out the latest Inazuma content.

While sign-ups are currently closed, the next beta will be announced via the official Discord server, so make sure you bookmark this guide for future reference.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Genshin Impact's beta.

