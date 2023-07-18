Xbox Game Pass Core: Release date, price, games, more

Xbox Game Pass Core is set to replace Xbox Live Gold memberships later this year, so here’s everything we know about this new tier so far including release date, price, and games.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service has been hugely popular among both Xbox and PC players for years now, as it allows those who subscribe access to hundreds of games on demand. Many of these games are added to the service on launch day, so you can enjoy a lot of the latest titles as soon as they release for a fraction of the price.

However, a change is coming to the service later this year, as Xbox recently announced Xbox Game Pass Core – an evolution of the Xbox Live Gold membership that will give subscribers access to even more content, and an advanced multiplayer network.

Here’s everything we know about Xbox Game Pass Core so far, including the release date, price, and the games that will be included.

Xbox Xbox Game Pass Core is a new tier of Microsoft’s subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass Core will launch and replace the Xbox Live Gold membership on September 14, 2023. Members of the Xbox Live Gold tier will automatically be moved over to Xbox Game Pass Core on launch day at no extra cost.

The new subscription will be available for $9.99 / a month or at an annual cost of $59.99 a year.

Games

Alongside the release of Game Pass Core, a brand new launch collection of games will be made available for subscribers. This will be over 25 titles from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other content partners available for members to enjoy.

The following games have been confirmed for the launch collection so far:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

It’s also worth taking into account that if you’ve redeemed any Xbox One games using Xbox’s Games with Gold service, you will still have access to the title for as long as you remain a member of Xbox Game Pass Core or a Game Pass Ultimate member. Any Xbox 360 games will also remain in the player’s library.

Game Pass tiers

There are several subscription tiers available to players that will launch alongside Game Pass Core in September, and we’ve provided a full rundown of each below.

Core ($9.99 per month)

Online console multiplayer

Catalog of over 25+ select Xbox games

Exclusive member deals and discounts

Console ($10.99 per month)

Full access to the Xbox Game Pass catalog of hundreds of titles

New games on day one

Exclusive member deals and discounts

PC ($9.99 per month)

Full access to the Xbox Game Pass catalog of hundreds of titles

New games on day one

Exclusive member deals and discounts

EA Play membership

Ultimate ($16.99 per month)

Full access to the Xbox Game Pass catalog of hundreds of titles

New games on day one

Exclusive member deals, discounts, and perks

EA Play membership

Online console multiplayer

That’s everything you need to know about Xbox Game Pass Core. For more content on the latest upcoming titles, check out our hubs below:

