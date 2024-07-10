Xbox users slam Microsoft for paywalling Day One Game Pass titles

Xbox users have slammed Microsoft for restructuring the Game Pass subscription and paywalling Day One titles.

Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service has been hit with some major changes and Xbox users are calling out the company for locking day-one Game Pass titles behind a more expensive subscription.

Previously, paying for the Xbox Game Pass gave users access to all titles, however, Microsoft just unveiled that they will now be hiking the price of Game Pass Ultimate while also introducing a second, cheaper alternative. However, there is a big catch for those eyeing off the less expensive option.

The Standard edition, which costs $14.99 USD, will not grant access to Day One games. On the flip side, the Ultimate edition ($19.99 USD), will give users access to all Day One Game Pass titles. These new changes are set to roll out in September 2024.

For example, those who purchase the Standard edition would not have access to a title such as Black Ops 6 on release, whereas those who pay for the Ultimate edition will be able to download the title on Day One.

These changes have been met with outrage from Xbox users, calling out Microsoft for being “greedy.”

In response to the news of Game Pass’ structural changes, one X user wrote, “Microsoft greedy as hell. Release some heavy hitters on it to make it worth it. They already fired multiple successful indie teams and now this too.”

Another added, “I’ve always been an Xbox fan, but man, I can’t keep defending them anymore” while a third further chimed in, stating “As if everything else wasn’t already expensive. Can’t do anything without being robbed.”

Time will tell whether Xbox users eventually get on board with these price increases and changes for Game Pass, however, there is no denying that the initial reception has been a cold one.

This new Game Pass structure is set to roll out across PC and Xbox consoles in September 2024.