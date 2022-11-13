Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Game Pass?

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Can you play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s what we know about playing the Norse-themed Assassin’s Creed game on Xbox Series S|X through Microsoft’s subscription service.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla signaled another milestone chapter for Ubisoft’s RPG franchise, as it offered one of the biggest open-world experiences yet for the long-running series.

Though there are several new Assassin’s Creed games in the works, players are wondering if you can play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Xbox Game Pass.

Well, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to know about playing Valhalla via Microsoft’s popular subscription service.

Is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Presently, it hasn’t been officially confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is arriving on Xbox Game Pass.

Nonetheless, Xbox focused tracking account, Game Pass Counter, made players aware that the game was spotted on the Polish Xbox Store. The discovery was originally brought to light by @XGP_pl.

The 2020 RPG game “was spotted on the Polish Xbox store as being a part of Game Pass! Could signify that the game is set to join the service soon,” said the Twitter user.

As seen in the screenshot, the game can be seen alongside Assassin’s Creed Origins with a Game Pass label on its Xbox Store artwork.

Developers Ubisoft have yet to confirm whether Valhalla is set to drop on the service, though it wouldn’t be the first time a popular AAA title has been spotted ahead of a release date.

Games such as Deathloop and Battlefield 2042 were both rumored to be available through Game Pass for months. If exploring the Norse-themed era of the franchise isn’t appealing to you, then there are plenty of other adventures from Ubisoft to look forward to.

