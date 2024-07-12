Xbox Game Pass full games list: July 2024

Xbox Game Pass full games list: July 2024Microsoft Gaming
Game Pass, Microsoft Gaming’s subscription service, offers players over 500 titles to enjoy on Xbox consoles or PCs. Since it has a rotating library, here’s the full list of the games you can play, as well as those coming soon or about to leave.
Microsoft Gaming launched the Game Pass service in 2017 giving players a new way to enjoy games with its two branches: Xbox Game Pass for consoles (One, Series S, and Series X), and PC Game Pass for Windows users.
Each has mild differences in their respective libraries, which include first and third-party games such as Assassin’s Creed, Minecraft, and EA Sports FC, as well as several membership tiers.
To help you keep track of everything you can play today, here’s a complete list of all the Xbox Game Pass games available, including tiers, upcoming titles, and more. If you’d rather just stick to what games we’d recommend you play on the service, check out our list of the best titles available on Xbox Game Pass.
All games on Xbox Game Pass
|GAME
|TIER
|A Little to the Left
|PC / Console / Ultimate
|A Plague Tale: Requiem
|PC / Console / Ultimate
|A Short Hike
|PC / Console / Ultimate
|A Way Out
|PC / Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Against the Storm
|PC / Ultimate
|Age of Empires Definitive Edition
|PC / Ultimate
|Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
|PC / Console / Ultimate
|Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
|PC / Ultimate
|Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition
|PC / Console / Ultimate
|Airborne Kingdom
|PC / Console / Ultimate
|Alice: Madness Returns
|PC / Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Amnesia: The Bunker
|PC / Console / Ultimate
|Among Us
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
|PC / Ultimate
|Another Crab’s Treasure
|PC / Console / Ultimate
|Anthem
|PC / Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Anuchard
|PC / Console / Ultimate
|Arcade Paradise
|PC / Console / Ultimate
|ARK: Survival Ascended
|PC / Console / Ultimate
|ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition
|PC / Console / Ultimate
|Arx Fatalis
|PC / Ultimate
|Army of Two
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|As Dusk Falls
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
|PC / Ultimate
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Astroneer
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Atomic Heart
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Banjo Kazooie: N n B
|Console / Ultimate
|Banjo-Kazooie
|Console / Ultimate
|Banjo-Tooie
|Console / Ultimate
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Console / Ultimate
|Battlefield 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Battlefield 4
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Battlefield 2042
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Battlefield Hardline
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Battlefield V
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Battletech
|PC / Ultimate
|Battletoads
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Bejeweled 2
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Bejeweled 3
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Ben 10: Power Trip
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|BLACK
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Bleeding Edge
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|BLiNX: The Time Sweeper
|Console / Ultimate
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Botany Manor
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Broforce
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Broken Age
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Brotato
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Brütal Legend
|Console / Ultimate
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Call of the Wild: The Angler
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Cassette Beasts
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Celeste
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Chants of Sennaar
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Chivalry 2
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Cities: Skylines – Remastered
|Console / Ultimate
|Cities: Skylines
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Cities: Skylines II
|PC / Ultimate
|Citizen Sleeper
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Close to the Sun
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Cocoon
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Command & Conquer Remastered Collection
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Common’hood
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Conan Exiles
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Contrast
|Console / Ultimate
|Control
|Console / Ultimate
|Control Ultimate Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Cooking Simulator
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Coral Island
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Costume Quest
|Console / Ultimate
|Costume Quest 2
|Console / Ultimate
|Crackdown 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
|Console / Ultimate
|Crusader Kings III
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Crysis
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Crysis 2
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Crysis 2 Maximum Edition
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Crysis 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Dante’s Inferno
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Darkest Dungeon
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Day of the Tentacle Remastered
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|DayZ
|Console / Ultimate
|Dead by Daylight
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Dead Cells
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Dead Island 2
|Console / Ultimate
|Dead Space
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Dead Space (2008)
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Dead Space 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Dead Space 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Dead Space Ignition
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Death’s Door
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Deathloop
|Console / PC / PC / Ultimate
|Deep Rock Galactic
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Depersonalization
|PC / Ultimate
|Descenders
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Diablo IV
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Dicey Dungeons
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|DIRT 5
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|DiRT Rally 2.0
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Dishonored 2
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Dishonored Definitive Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Disney Dreamlight Valley
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Disneyland Adventures
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|DOOM
|Console / Ultimate
|DOOM (1993)
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|DOOM 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|DOOM 64
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|DOOM Eternal – Standard Edition
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|DOOM II (Classic)
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Dordogne
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Dragon Age: Origins
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Dragon Age 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Dragon Age: Inquisition
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Dune: Spice Wars
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Dungeon Keeper
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Dungeon Keeper 2
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Dungeons 4
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Dyson Sphere Program
|PC / Ultimate
|EA Sports FC 24
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|EA Sports FIFA 23
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|EA Sports PGA Tour
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|EA Sports UFC 3
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Escape Academy
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Everspace 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Evil West
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Exoprimal
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|F1 22
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|F1 23
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|F1 Manager 2023
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Fable Anniversary
|Console / Core / Ultimate
|Fable II
|Console / Ultimate
|Fable III
|Console / Ultimate
|Fallout
|PC / Ultimate
|Fallout 2
|PC / Ultimate
|Fallout 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Fallout 4
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Fallout 76
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Fallout Tactics
|PC / Ultimate
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Far Cry 5
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Far Cry 6
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Farming Simulator 22
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Fe
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Feeding Frenzy
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Feeding Frenzy 2
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Fight Night Champion
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Figment: Journey Into the Mind
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Firewatch
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Firework
|PC / Ultimate
|Football Manager 2024
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Forager
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Forza Horizon 4 – Standard Edition
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Forza Horizon 5 – Standard Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Forza Motorsport – Standard Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|From Space
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Frostpunk
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Full Throttle Remastered
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Fuzion Frenzy
|Console / Ultimate
|Galacticare
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Gang Beasts
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Gears 5 – Game of the Year Edition
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Gears of War
|Console / Ultimate
|Gears of War 2
|Console / Ultimate
|Gears of War 3
|Console / Ultimate
|Gears of War 4
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Gears of War: Judgement
|Console / Ultimate
|Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Gears Tactics
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Generation Zero
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Genesis Noir
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Go Mecha Ball
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Goat Simulator
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Goat Simulator 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Goldeneye 007
|Console / Ultimate
|Golf With Your Friends
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Gotham Knights
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|GRID Legends
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Grim Fandango Remastered
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|GRIS
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Grounded
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Guilty Gear Strive
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Halo 5: Guardians
|Core / Console / Ultimate
|Halo 2: Anniversary
|PC / Ultimate
|Halo 3
|PC / Ultimate
|Halo 3: ODST
|PC / Ultimate
|Halo 4
|PC / Ultimate
|Halo Infinite
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
|PC / Ultimate
|Halo: Spartan Assault
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Halo: Spartan Strike
|PC / Ultimate
|Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Harold Halibut
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Hauntii
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Have a Nice Death
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Headbangers: Rhythm Royale
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Heavy Weapon
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Hell Let Loose
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Hello Neighbor 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Hi-Fi RUSH
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Homestead Arcana
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|House Flipper
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Human Fall Flat
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Humanity
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Humandkind
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Immortals of Aveum
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Indivisible
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Injustice 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Inkulinati
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|INSIDE
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Iron Brigade
|Console / Ultimate
|Isonzo
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|It Takes Two
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Jade Empire: Special Edition
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Jetpac Refuelled
|Console / Ultimate
|Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Joy Ride Turbo
|Console / Ultimate
|Jurassic World Evolution 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Jusant
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Kameo
|Console / Ultimate
|Keplerth
|PC / Ultimate
|Killer Instinct: Anniversary Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Kona
|Console / Ultimate
|Kona II: Brume
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|League of Legends
|PC / Ultimate
|League of Runeterra
|PC / Ultimate
|LEGO 2K Drive
|Console / Ultimate
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Let’s Build a Zoo
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Lies of P
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Lightyear Frontier
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Like a Dragon: Ishin!
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Lil Gator Game
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|LIMBO
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Little Kitty, Big City
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Loop Hero
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Lord of the Fallen
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Lost in Random
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Madden NFL 23
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Madden NFL 24
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Maneater
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Manor Lords
|PC / Ultimate
|Maquette
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Mass Effect
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Mass Effect 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Mass Effect 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Mass Effect Legendary Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Mass Effect Andromeda
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Massive Chalice
|Console / Ultimate
|Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
|Console / Ultimate
|McPixel 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Medal of Honor Airborne
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Medal of Honor Allied Assault War Chest
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Medieval Dynasty
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Merge & Blade
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Microsoft Solitaire Collection
|PC / Ultimate
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Minecraft
|Console / Ultimate
|Minecraft Dungeons
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Minecraft Legends
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Minecraft Preview
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition
|PC / Ultimate
|Mineko’s Night Market
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Mirror’s Edge
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|MLB The Show 24
|Console / Ultimate
|Monster Hunter Rise
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Monster Sanctuary
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Moonlighter
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Moving Out 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|My Friend Peppa Pig
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|My Time at Portia
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|My Time at Sandrock
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|NBA 2K24
|Console / Ultimate
|NBA Live 19
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Need for Speed Rivals
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Need for Speed
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Need for Speed Heat
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Need for Speed Most Wanted
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Need for Speed Payback
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Need for Speed Unbound
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Neon Abyss
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|New Super Lucky’s Tale
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|NHL 23
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|NHL 24
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|NHL 94 REWIND
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – Remastered
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|NINJA GAIDEN Σ
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|NINJA GAIDEN Σ2
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|No Man’s Sky
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|No More Heroes 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Oblivion
|Console / Ultimate
|Octopath Traveler
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Octopath Traveler II
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Offworld Trading Company
|PC / Ultimate
|Open Roads
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Orcs Must Die! 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Ori and the Blind Forest – Definitive Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Console / Core / PC / Ultimate
|Overcooked! 2
|Console / Core / PC / Ultimate
|Palworld
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Party Animals
|Console / Ultimate
|PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|PAW Patrol World
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|PAYDAY 2: Crimewave Edition
|Console / Core / Ultimate
|PAYDAY 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Peggle
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Peggle 2
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Peggle Nights
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Pentiment
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Perfect Dark
|Console / Ultimate
|Perfect Dark Zero
|Console / Ultimate
|Person 3 Reload
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Persona 5 Tactica
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Phoenix Point
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
|Console / Ultimate
|Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
|PC / Ultimate
|Planet of Lana
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Plants vs. Zombies
|Console / Ultimate
|Plant vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|PlateUp!
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Populous
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Populous: The Beginning
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|PowerWash Simulator
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Prey
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Psychonauts
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Psychonauts 2
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Quake
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Quake II
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Quake III Arena
|PC / Ultimate
|Quake 4
|PC / Ultimate
|Quantum Break
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|RAGE
|Console / Ultimate
|RAGE 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Rare Replay
|Console / Ultimate
|ReCore
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Redfall
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Remnant II – Standard Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Remnant: From the Ashes
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Resident Evil 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Resident Evil 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Return to Castle Wolfenstein
|PC / Ultimate
|Return to Grace
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Return to Monkey Island
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
|PC / Ultimate
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Roboquest
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Rollerdrome
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Ryse: Legendary Edition
|Console / Ultimate
|Sandrock Online
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Scorn
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|ScreamRide
|Console / Ultimate
|Sea of Solitude
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Sea of Stars
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Shadowrun Returns
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director’s Cut
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|SimCity 2000 Special Edition
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|SimCity 3000 Unlimited
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|SimCity: Complete Edition
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
|PC / Ultimate
|Skate 3
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Skate. (2007)
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Slay The Spire
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Slime Rancher 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Sniper Elite 5
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|SnowRunner
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Soccer Story
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Solar Ash
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Somerville
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Space Engineers
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|SpiderHeck
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Spirirfarer: Farewell Edition
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Spirittea
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|SPORE
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|SSX
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Stacking
|Console / Ultimate
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Star Wars Battlefront
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Star Wars Squadrons
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Starbound
|PC / Ultimate
|Stardew Valley
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Starfield
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|State of Decay: Year One
|Console / Ultimate
|SteamWorld Build
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|SteamWorld Dig
|Console / Ultimate
|StreamWorld Dig 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Stellaris
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Still Wakes the Deep
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Sunset Overdrive
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Super Lucky’s Tale
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Super Mega Baseball 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Super Mega Baseball 4
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Superhot: Mind Control Delete
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Superliminal
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Tales of Arise
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Teamfight Tactics
|PC / Ultimate
|Techtonica
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Terra Invicta
|PC / Ultimate
|Terraria
|Console / Ultimate
|The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Big Con
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Callisto Protocol
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Cave
|Console / Ultimate
|The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
|PC / Ultimate
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition
|PC / Ultimate
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|Console / Core / Ultimate
|The Evil Within
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Evil Within 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Gunk
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Lamplighters League
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Outer Worlds
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Quarry
|Console / Ultimate
|The Rewinder
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Saboteur
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|The Sims 3 Starter Pack
|PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|The Sims 4
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Console / Ultimate
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 2
|Console / Ultimate
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 3
|Console / Ultimate
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
|Console / Ultimate
|The Walking Dead: Season Two
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Wandering Village
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|The Yakuza Remastered Collection
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Thirsty Suitors
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|This War of Mine: Final Cut
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Those Who Remain
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Tin Hearts
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Titanfall 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|TOEM
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Torment: Tides of Numenera
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|Console / Core / PC / Ultimate
|Trailmakers
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Train Sim World 4: Standard Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|TUNIC
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Turbo Golf Racing
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|UFC 4
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Unpacking
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Unravel
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Unravel Two
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Valheim
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Valorant
|PC / Ultimate
|Vampire Survivors
|Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
|Venba
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Viva Piñata
|Console / Ultimate
|Viva Piñata: TIP
|Console / Ultimate
|Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Wartales
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Wasteland 3
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Wasteland Remastered
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Watch Dogs 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|We Happy Few
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|While the Iron’s Hot
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Wild Hearts
|Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
|Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Wolfenstein 3D
|PC / Ultimate
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Wolfenstein II: Standard Edition
|PC / Ultimate
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Console / Ultimate
|World War Z: Aftermath
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Wreckfest
|Core / PC / Ultimate
|Yakuza 0
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Yakuza 3 Remastered
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Yakuza 4 Remastered
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Yakuza 5 Remastered
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Yakuza Kiwami
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Yakuza Kiwami 2
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|You Suck at Parking Complete Edition
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Zombie Army 4: Dead War
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
|Console / PC / Ultimate
|Zuma
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
|Zuma’s Revenge!
|Console / Ultimate / EA Play
Upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles
These are the games that will arrive in Game Pass during this month:
|GAME
|DEVICE
|DATE
|Journey to the Savage Planet
|Console / PC / Cloud
|July 3, 2024
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
|Console / PC / Cloud
|July 3, 2024
|Cricket 24
|Console / PC / Cloud
|July 9, 2024
|The Case of the Golden Idol
|Console / PC / Cloud
|July 9, 2024
|Neon White
|Console / PC / Cloud
|July 11, 2024
|Tchia
|Xbox Series X|S / PC / Cloud
|July 11, 2024
|Magical Delicacy
|Console / PC / Cloud
|July 16, 2024
|Flock
|Console / PC / Cloud
|July 16, 2024
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon
These are the games that will be leaving Game Pass this month:
|GAME
|DEVICE
|DATE
|Cricket 22
|Console / PC / Cloud
|July 5, 2024
|Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
|Console / PC / Cloud
|July 15, 2024
|Figment 2: Creed Valley
|Console / PC / Cloud
|July 15, 2024
|Sins of Solar Empire: Rebellion
|PC
|July 15, 2024
|TOEM
|Console / PC / Cloud
|July 15, 2024
|The Wandering Village
|Console / PC / Cloud
|July 15, 2024
Confirmed Day 1 releases
These are the games that will be released on day one on Xbox Game Pass in July 2024:
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (July 18, 2024)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg (July 18, 2024)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (July 19, 2024)
All Xbox Game Pass tiers & prices
The Game Pass service offers users plenty of different plans. Here are all of them, so you can pick the one that suits you best.
|SUBSCRIPTION
|DEVICES
|PRICE
|INCLUDES
|Xbox Game Pass PC
|PC platforms
|USD 9.99/month
|– Full access to the Game Pass library on PC platforms
– New games on day one
– Member deals & discounts
– EA Play membership
|Xbox Game Pass Core
|Xbox consoles
|USD 9.99/month
|– Online console multiplayer
– Access to over 40 high-quality console games
– Member deals & discounts
|Xbox Game Pass Console
|Xbox consoles
|USD 10.99/month
|– Full access to the Game Pass library on consoles
– New games on day one
– Member deals & discounts
|Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
|Xbox consoles and PC platforms
|USD 16.99/month
|– Full access to the Game Pass library on consoles, PC platforms, and cloud
– New games on day one
– Member deals, discounts, and Perks
– Online console multiplayer
– Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta access
– EA Play membership
The EA Play membership is a service that grants access to all the Electronic Arts games. It includes special rewards, member-only content, discounts, game trials, and unlimited access to top titles.
It is available on the EA App, Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. Players who want to subscribe only to this service have to pay USD 5.99 a month.
Those are all the games available in Xbox Game Pass. Don’t forget to check our other guides to learn how to game share, and in case you’re curious about the upcoming PlayStation releases, we’ve got a full schedule here.