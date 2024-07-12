Xbox Game Pass full games list: July 2024

Game Pass, Microsoft Gaming’s subscription service, offers players over 500 titles to enjoy on Xbox consoles or PCs. Since it has a rotating library, here’s the full list of the games you can play, as well as those coming soon or about to leave.

Microsoft Gaming launched the Game Pass service in 2017 giving players a new way to enjoy games with its two branches: Xbox Game Pass for consoles (One, Series S, and Series X), and PC Game Pass for Windows users.

Article continues after ad

Each has mild differences in their respective libraries, which include first and third-party games such as Assassin’s Creed, Minecraft, and EA Sports FC, as well as several membership tiers.

To help you keep track of everything you can play today, here’s a complete list of all the Xbox Game Pass games available, including tiers, upcoming titles, and more. If you’d rather just stick to what games we’d recommend you play on the service, check out our list of the best titles available on Xbox Game Pass.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All games on Xbox Game Pass

GAME TIER A Little to the Left PC / Console / Ultimate A Plague Tale: Requiem PC / Console / Ultimate A Short Hike PC / Console / Ultimate A Way Out PC / Console / Ultimate / EA Play Against the Storm PC / Ultimate Age of Empires Definitive Edition PC / Ultimate Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition PC / Console / Ultimate Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition PC / Ultimate Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition PC / Console / Ultimate Airborne Kingdom PC / Console / Ultimate Alice: Madness Returns PC / Console / Ultimate / EA Play Amnesia: The Bunker PC / Console / Ultimate Among Us Core / Console / PC / Ultimate An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire PC / Ultimate Another Crab’s Treasure PC / Console / Ultimate Anthem PC / Console / Ultimate / EA Play Anuchard PC / Console / Ultimate Arcade Paradise PC / Console / Ultimate ARK: Survival Ascended PC / Console / Ultimate ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition PC / Console / Ultimate Arx Fatalis PC / Ultimate Army of Two Console / Ultimate / EA Play As Dusk Falls Console / PC / Ultimate Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation PC / Ultimate Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Console / PC / Ultimate Assassin’s Creed Origins Console / PC / Ultimate Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Console / PC / Ultimate Astroneer Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Atomic Heart Console / PC / Ultimate Banjo Kazooie: N n B Console / Ultimate Banjo-Kazooie Console / Ultimate Banjo-Tooie Console / Ultimate Batman: Arkham Knight Console / Ultimate Battlefield 3 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Battlefield 4 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Battlefield 1 Revolution Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Battlefield 2042 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Battlefield Hardline Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Battlefield V Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Battletech PC / Ultimate Battletoads Console / PC / Ultimate Bejeweled 2 Console / Ultimate / EA Play Bejeweled 3 Console / Ultimate / EA Play Ben 10: Power Trip Console / PC / Ultimate BLACK Console / Ultimate / EA Play BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Bleeding Edge Console / PC / Ultimate BLiNX: The Time Sweeper Console / Ultimate Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Console / PC / Ultimate Bluey: The Videogame Console / PC / Ultimate Botany Manor Console / PC / Ultimate Broforce Console / PC / Ultimate Broken Age Console / PC / Ultimate Brotato Console / PC / Ultimate Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Console / PC / Ultimate Brütal Legend Console / Ultimate Burnout Paradise Remastered Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Call of the Wild: The Angler Console / PC / Ultimate Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 Console / PC / Ultimate Cassette Beasts Console / PC / Ultimate Celeste Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Chants of Sennaar Console / PC / Ultimate Chivalry 2 Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Cities: Skylines – Remastered Console / Ultimate Cities: Skylines Console / PC / Ultimate Cities: Skylines II PC / Ultimate Citizen Sleeper Console / PC / Ultimate Clone Drone in the Danger Zone Console / PC / Ultimate Close to the Sun Console / PC / Ultimate Cocoon Console / PC / Ultimate Command & Conquer Remastered Collection PC / Ultimate / EA Play Common’hood Console / PC / Ultimate Conan Exiles Console / PC / Ultimate Contrast Console / Ultimate Control Console / Ultimate Control Ultimate Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Cooking Simulator Console / PC / Ultimate Coral Island Console / PC / Ultimate Costume Quest Console / Ultimate Costume Quest 2 Console / Ultimate Crackdown 3 Console / PC / Ultimate Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge Console / Ultimate Crusader Kings III Console / PC / Ultimate Crysis Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Crysis 2 Console / Ultimate / EA Play Crysis 2 Maximum Edition PC / Ultimate / EA Play Crysis 3 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Dante’s Inferno Console / Ultimate / EA Play Darkest Dungeon Console / PC / Ultimate Day of the Tentacle Remastered Console / PC / Ultimate DayZ Console / Ultimate Dead by Daylight Console / PC / Ultimate Dead Cells Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Dead Island 2 Console / Ultimate Dead Space Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Dead Space (2008) Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Dead Space 2 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Dead Space 3 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Dead Space Ignition Console / Ultimate / EA Play Death’s Door Console / PC / Ultimate Deathloop Console / PC / PC / Ultimate Deep Rock Galactic Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Depersonalization PC / Ultimate Descenders Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Diablo IV Console / PC / Ultimate Dicey Dungeons Console / PC / Ultimate DIRT 5 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play DiRT Rally 2.0 Console / Ultimate / EA Play Dishonored 2 Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Dishonored Definitive Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Console / PC / Ultimate Disney Dreamlight Valley Console / PC / Ultimate Disneyland Adventures Console / PC / Ultimate DOOM Console / Ultimate DOOM (1993) Console / PC / Ultimate DOOM 3 Console / PC / Ultimate DOOM 64 Console / PC / Ultimate DOOM Eternal – Standard Edition Core / Console / PC / Ultimate DOOM II (Classic) Console / PC / Ultimate Dordogne Console / PC / Ultimate Dragon Age: Origins Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Dragon Age 2 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Dragon Age: Inquisition Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Dune: Spice Wars Console / PC / Ultimate Dungeon Keeper PC / Ultimate / EA Play Dungeon Keeper 2 PC / Ultimate / EA Play Dungeons 4 Console / PC / Ultimate Dyson Sphere Program PC / Ultimate EA Sports FC 24 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play EA Sports FIFA 23 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play EA Sports PGA Tour Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play EA Sports UFC 3 Console / Ultimate / EA Play Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Console / PC / Ultimate Escape Academy Console / PC / Ultimate Everspace 2 Console / PC / Ultimate Evil West Console / PC / Ultimate Exoprimal Console / PC / Ultimate F1 22 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play F1 23 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play F1 Manager 2023 Console / PC / Ultimate Fable Anniversary Console / Core / Ultimate Fable II Console / Ultimate Fable III Console / Ultimate Fallout PC / Ultimate Fallout 2 PC / Ultimate Fallout 3 Console / PC / Ultimate Fallout 4 Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Fallout 76 Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Fallout Tactics PC / Ultimate Fallout: New Vegas Console / PC / Ultimate Far Cry 5 Console / PC / Ultimate Far Cry 6 Console / PC / Ultimate Farming Simulator 22 Console / PC / Ultimate Fe Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Feeding Frenzy Console / Ultimate / EA Play Feeding Frenzy 2 Console / Ultimate / EA Play Fight Night Champion Console / Ultimate / EA Play Figment: Journey Into the Mind Console / PC / Ultimate Firewatch Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Firework PC / Ultimate Football Manager 2024 Console / PC / Ultimate For Honor: Marching Fire Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Forager Console / PC / Ultimate Forza Horizon 4 – Standard Edition Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Forza Horizon 5 – Standard Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Forza Motorsport – Standard Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery Console / PC / Ultimate From Space Console / PC / Ultimate Frostpunk Console / PC / Ultimate Full Throttle Remastered Console / PC / Ultimate Fuzion Frenzy Console / Ultimate Galacticare Console / PC / Ultimate Gang Beasts Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Gears 5 – Game of the Year Edition Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Gears of War Console / Ultimate Gears of War 2 Console / Ultimate Gears of War 3 Console / Ultimate Gears of War 4 Console / PC / Ultimate Gears of War: Judgement Console / Ultimate Gears of War: Ultimate Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Gears Tactics Console / PC / Ultimate Generation Zero Console / PC / Ultimate Genesis Noir Console / PC / Ultimate Ghostwire: Tokyo Console / PC / Ultimate Go Mecha Ball Console / PC / Ultimate Goat Simulator Console / PC / Ultimate Goat Simulator 3 Console / PC / Ultimate Goldeneye 007 Console / Ultimate Golf With Your Friends Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Gotham Knights Console / PC / Ultimate GRID Legends Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Grim Fandango Remastered Console / PC / Ultimate GRIS Console / PC / Ultimate Grounded Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Guilty Gear Strive Console / PC / Ultimate Halo 5: Guardians Core / Console / Ultimate Halo 2: Anniversary PC / Ultimate Halo 3 PC / Ultimate Halo 3: ODST PC / Ultimate Halo 4 PC / Ultimate Halo Infinite Console / PC / Ultimate Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Halo Wars: Definitive Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary PC / Ultimate Halo: Spartan Assault Console / PC / Ultimate Halo: Spartan Strike PC / Ultimate Halo: The Master Chief Collection Console / PC / Ultimate Harold Halibut Console / PC / Ultimate Hauntii Console / PC / Ultimate Have a Nice Death Console / PC / Ultimate Headbangers: Rhythm Royale Console / PC / Ultimate Heavy Weapon Console / Ultimate / EA Play Hell Let Loose Console / PC / Ultimate Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Hello Neighbor 2 Console / PC / Ultimate Hi-Fi RUSH Console / PC / Ultimate Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Homestead Arcana Console / PC / Ultimate Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged Console / PC / Ultimate House Flipper Console / PC / Ultimate Human Fall Flat Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Humanity Console / PC / Ultimate Humandkind Console / PC / Ultimate Hypnospace Outlaw Console / PC / Ultimate Immortals Fenyx Rising Console / PC / Ultimate Immortals of Aveum Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Indivisible Console / PC / Ultimate Injustice 2 Console / PC / Ultimate Inkulinati Console / PC / Ultimate INSIDE Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Insurgency: Sandstorm Console / PC / Ultimate Iron Brigade Console / Ultimate Isonzo Console / PC / Ultimate It Takes Two Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Jade Empire: Special Edition PC / Ultimate / EA Play Jetpac Refuelled Console / Ultimate Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Console / PC / Ultimate Joy Ride Turbo Console / Ultimate Jurassic World Evolution 2 Console / PC / Ultimate Jusant Console / PC / Ultimate Kameo Console / Ultimate Keplerth PC / Ultimate Killer Instinct: Anniversary Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Kona Console / Ultimate Kona II: Brume Console / PC / Ultimate League of Legends PC / Ultimate League of Runeterra PC / Ultimate LEGO 2K Drive Console / Ultimate LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Console / PC / Ultimate Let’s Build a Zoo Console / PC / Ultimate Lies of P Console / PC / Ultimate Lightyear Frontier Console / PC / Ultimate Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Console / PC / Ultimate Like a Dragon: Ishin! Console / PC / Ultimate Lil Gator Game Console / PC / Ultimate LIMBO Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Little Kitty, Big City Console / PC / Ultimate Lonely Mountains: Downhill Console / PC / Ultimate Loop Hero Console / PC / Ultimate Lord of the Fallen Console / PC / Ultimate Lost in Random Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Madden NFL 23 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Madden NFL 24 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Maneater Console / PC / Ultimate Manor Lords PC / Ultimate Maquette Console / PC / Ultimate Mass Effect Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Mass Effect 2 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Mass Effect 3 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Mass Effect Legendary Edition Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Mass Effect Andromeda Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Massive Chalice Console / Ultimate Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Console / Ultimate McPixel 3 Console / PC / Ultimate MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Console / PC / Ultimate Medal of Honor Airborne Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Medal of Honor Allied Assault War Chest PC / Ultimate / EA Play Medieval Dynasty Console / PC / Ultimate Merge & Blade Console / PC / Ultimate Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Microsoft Solitaire Collection PC / Ultimate Middle-earth: Shadow of War Console / PC / Ultimate Minecraft Console / Ultimate Minecraft Dungeons Console / PC / Ultimate Minecraft Legends Console / PC / Ultimate Minecraft Preview Console / PC / Ultimate Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition PC / Ultimate Mineko’s Night Market Console / PC / Ultimate Mirror’s Edge Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play MLB The Show 24 Console / Ultimate Monster Hunter Rise Console / PC / Ultimate Monster Sanctuary Console / PC / Ultimate Moonlighter Console / PC / Ultimate Mortal Kombat 11 Console / PC / Ultimate Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Console / PC / Ultimate Moving Out 2 Console / PC / Ultimate My Friend Peppa Pig Console / PC / Ultimate My Time at Portia Console / PC / Ultimate My Time at Sandrock Console / PC / Ultimate NBA 2K24 Console / Ultimate NBA Live 19 Console / Ultimate / EA Play Need for Speed Rivals Console / Ultimate / EA Play Need for Speed Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Need for Speed Heat Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Need for Speed Most Wanted PC / Ultimate / EA Play Need for Speed Payback Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition PC / Ultimate / EA Play Need for Speed Unbound Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Neon Abyss Console / PC / Ultimate New Super Lucky’s Tale Console / PC / Ultimate NHL 23 Console / Ultimate / EA Play NHL 24 Console / Ultimate / EA Play NHL 94 REWIND Console / Ultimate / EA Play Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – Remastered Console / PC / Ultimate Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition Console / PC / Ultimate NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge Console / PC / Ultimate NINJA GAIDEN Σ Console / PC / Ultimate NINJA GAIDEN Σ2 Console / PC / Ultimate NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Console / PC / Ultimate No Man’s Sky Console / PC / Ultimate No More Heroes 3 Console / PC / Ultimate Oblivion Console / Ultimate Octopath Traveler Console / PC / Ultimate Octopath Traveler II Console / PC / Ultimate Offworld Trading Company PC / Ultimate Open Roads Console / PC / Ultimate Orcs Must Die! 3 Console / PC / Ultimate Ori and the Blind Forest – Definitive Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Ori and the Will of the Wisps Console / Core / PC / Ultimate Overcooked! 2 Console / Core / PC / Ultimate Palworld Console / PC / Ultimate Party Animals Console / Ultimate PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay Console / PC / Ultimate PAW Patrol World Console / PC / Ultimate PAW Patrol: Grand Prix Console / PC / Ultimate PAYDAY 2: Crimewave Edition Console / Core / Ultimate PAYDAY 3 Console / PC / Ultimate Peggle Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Peggle 2 Console / Ultimate / EA Play Peggle Nights PC / Ultimate / EA Play Pentiment Console / PC / Ultimate Perfect Dark Console / Ultimate Perfect Dark Zero Console / Ultimate Person 3 Reload Console / PC / Ultimate Persona 5 Tactica Console / PC / Ultimate Phoenix Point Console / PC / Ultimate Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Console / PC / Ultimate Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Console / Ultimate Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition PC / Ultimate Planet of Lana Console / PC / Ultimate Plants vs. Zombies Console / Ultimate Plant vs. Zombies Game of the Year Edition PC / Ultimate / EA Play Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play PlateUp! Console / PC / Ultimate Populous PC / Ultimate / EA Play Populous II: Trials of the Olympian Gods PC / Ultimate / EA Play Populous: The Beginning PC / Ultimate / EA Play PowerWash Simulator Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Prey Console / PC / Ultimate Psychonauts Console / PC / Ultimate Psychonauts 2 Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Quake Console / PC / Ultimate Quake II Console / PC / Ultimate Quake III Arena PC / Ultimate Quake 4 PC / Ultimate Quantum Break Console / PC / Ultimate RAGE Console / Ultimate RAGE 2 Console / PC / Ultimate Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Console / PC / Ultimate Rare Replay Console / Ultimate ReCore Console / PC / Ultimate Redfall Console / PC / Ultimate Remnant II – Standard Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Remnant: From the Ashes Console / PC / Ultimate Resident Evil 2 Console / PC / Ultimate Resident Evil 3 Console / PC / Ultimate Return to Castle Wolfenstein PC / Ultimate Return to Grace Console / PC / Ultimate Return to Monkey Island Console / PC / Ultimate Rise of Nations: Extended Edition PC / Ultimate Rise of the Tomb Raider Console / PC / Ultimate Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders Console / PC / Ultimate Roboquest Console / PC / Ultimate Rollerdrome Console / PC / Ultimate Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends Console / PC / Ultimate Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure Console / PC / Ultimate Ryse: Legendary Edition Console / Ultimate Sandrock Online Console / PC / Ultimate Scorn Console / PC / Ultimate ScreamRide Console / Ultimate Sea of Solitude Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Sea of Stars Console / PC / Ultimate Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Console / PC / Ultimate Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Console / PC / Ultimate Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Definitive Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Shadowrun Returns Console / PC / Ultimate Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director’s Cut Console / PC / Ultimate Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack PC / Ultimate / EA Play SimCity 2000 Special Edition PC / Ultimate / EA Play SimCity 3000 Unlimited PC / Ultimate / EA Play SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition PC / Ultimate / EA Play SimCity: Complete Edition PC / Ultimate / EA Play Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion PC / Ultimate Skate 3 Console / Ultimate / EA Play Skate. (2007) Console / Ultimate / EA Play Slay The Spire Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer Console / PC / Ultimate Slime Rancher 2 Console / PC / Ultimate Sniper Elite 5 Console / PC / Ultimate SnowRunner Console / PC / Ultimate Soccer Story Console / PC / Ultimate Solar Ash Console / PC / Ultimate Somerville Console / PC / Ultimate Space Engineers Console / PC / Ultimate SpiderHeck Console / PC / Ultimate Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Spirirfarer: Farewell Edition Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Spirittea Console / PC / Ultimate SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Console / PC / Ultimate SPORE PC / Ultimate / EA Play SSX Console / Ultimate / EA Play Stacking Console / Ultimate Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Star Wars Battlefront Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Star Wars Battlefront II Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Star Wars Squadrons Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Starbound PC / Ultimate Stardew Valley Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Starfield Console / PC / Ultimate State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition Core / Console / PC / Ultimate State of Decay: Year One Console / Ultimate SteamWorld Build Console / PC / Ultimate SteamWorld Dig Console / Ultimate StreamWorld Dig 2 Console / PC / Ultimate Stellaris Console / PC / Ultimate Still Wakes the Deep Console / PC / Ultimate Sunset Overdrive Console / PC / Ultimate Super Lucky’s Tale Console / PC / Ultimate Super Mega Baseball 3 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Super Mega Baseball 4 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Superhot: Mind Control Delete Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Superliminal Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Tales of Arise Console / PC / Ultimate Teamfight Tactics PC / Ultimate Techtonica Console / PC / Ultimate Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3 Console / PC / Ultimate Terra Invicta PC / Ultimate Terraria Console / Ultimate The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled Console / PC / Ultimate The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Console / PC / Ultimate The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Console / PC / Ultimate The Big Con Console / PC / Ultimate The Callisto Protocol Console / PC / Ultimate The Cave Console / Ultimate The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard PC / Ultimate The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Console / PC / Ultimate The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition PC / Ultimate The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Console / PC / Ultimate The Elder Scrolls Online Console / Core / Ultimate The Evil Within Console / PC / Ultimate The Evil Within 2 Console / PC / Ultimate The Gunk Console / PC / Ultimate The Lamplighters League Console / PC / Ultimate The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive Edition Console / PC / Ultimate The Outer Worlds Console / PC / Ultimate The Quarry Console / Ultimate The Rewinder Console / PC / Ultimate The Saboteur PC / Ultimate / EA Play The Sims 3 Starter Pack PC / Ultimate / EA Play The Sims 4 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Console / PC / Ultimate The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Console / Ultimate The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 2 Console / Ultimate The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 3 Console / Ultimate The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season Console / Ultimate The Walking Dead: Season Two Console / PC / Ultimate The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season Console / PC / Ultimate The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete Season Console / PC / Ultimate The Wandering Village Console / PC / Ultimate The Yakuza Remastered Collection Console / PC / Ultimate theHunter: Call of the Wild Console / PC / Ultimate Thirsty Suitors Console / PC / Ultimate This War of Mine: Final Cut Console / PC / Ultimate Those Who Remain Console / PC / Ultimate Tin Hearts Console / PC / Ultimate Titanfall 2 Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play TOEM Console / PC / Ultimate Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Console / PC / Ultimate Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Torment: Tides of Numenera Console / PC / Ultimate Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Console / PC / Ultimate Totally Reliable Delivery Service Console / Core / PC / Ultimate Trailmakers Console / PC / Ultimate Train Sim World 4: Standard Edition Console / PC / Ultimate TUNIC Console / PC / Ultimate Turbo Golf Racing Console / PC / Ultimate Turnip Boy Robs a Bank Console / PC / Ultimate UFC 4 Console / Ultimate / EA Play Unpacking Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Unravel Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Unravel Two Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Valheim Console / PC / Ultimate Valorant PC / Ultimate Vampire Survivors Core / Console / PC / Ultimate Venba Console / PC / Ultimate Viva Piñata Console / Ultimate Viva Piñata: TIP Console / Ultimate Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Console / PC / Ultimate Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Console / PC / Ultimate Wartales Console / PC / Ultimate Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Console / PC / Ultimate Wasteland 3 Console / PC / Ultimate Wasteland Remastered Console / PC / Ultimate Watch Dogs 2 Console / PC / Ultimate We Happy Few Console / PC / Ultimate While the Iron’s Hot Console / PC / Ultimate Wild Hearts Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Console / PC / Ultimate Wolfenstein 3D PC / Ultimate Wolfenstein: The New Order Console / PC / Ultimate Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Console / PC / Ultimate Wolfenstein: Youngblood Console / PC / Ultimate Wolfenstein II: Standard Edition PC / Ultimate Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Console / Ultimate World War Z: Aftermath Console / PC / Ultimate Wreckfest Core / PC / Ultimate Yakuza 0 Console / PC / Ultimate Yakuza 3 Remastered Console / PC / Ultimate Yakuza 4 Remastered Console / PC / Ultimate Yakuza 5 Remastered Console / PC / Ultimate Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Console / PC / Ultimate Yakuza Kiwami Console / PC / Ultimate Yakuza Kiwami 2 Console / PC / Ultimate Yakuza: Like a Dragon Console / PC / Ultimate You Suck at Parking Complete Edition Console / PC / Ultimate Zombie Army 4: Dead War Console / PC / Ultimate Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Console / PC / Ultimate Zuma Console / Ultimate / EA Play Zuma’s Revenge! Console / Ultimate / EA Play

Upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles

These are the games that will arrive in Game Pass during this month:

GAME DEVICE DATE Journey to the Savage Planet Console / PC / Cloud July 3, 2024 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Console / PC / Cloud July 3, 2024 Cricket 24 Console / PC / Cloud July 9, 2024 The Case of the Golden Idol Console / PC / Cloud July 9, 2024 Neon White Console / PC / Cloud July 11, 2024 Tchia Xbox Series X|S / PC / Cloud July 11, 2024 Magical Delicacy Console / PC / Cloud July 16, 2024 Flock Console / PC / Cloud July 16, 2024

FAIR PLAY LABS Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a fighting game filled with iconic characters.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

These are the games that will be leaving Game Pass this month:

GAME DEVICE DATE Cricket 22 Console / PC / Cloud July 5, 2024 Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly Console / PC / Cloud July 15, 2024 Figment 2: Creed Valley Console / PC / Cloud July 15, 2024 Sins of Solar Empire: Rebellion PC July 15, 2024 TOEM Console / PC / Cloud July 15, 2024 The Wandering Village Console / PC / Cloud July 15, 2024

Confirmed Day 1 releases

These are the games that will be released on day one on Xbox Game Pass in July 2024:

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (July 18, 2024)

(July 18, 2024) Dungeons of Hinterberg (July 18, 2024)

(July 18, 2024) Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (July 19, 2024)

A44 GAMES / KEPLER INTERACTIVE Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an open-world souls lite action-RPG.

All Xbox Game Pass tiers & prices

The Game Pass service offers users plenty of different plans. Here are all of them, so you can pick the one that suits you best.

SUBSCRIPTION DEVICES PRICE INCLUDES Xbox Game Pass PC PC platforms USD 9.99/month – Full access to the Game Pass library on PC platforms

– New games on day one

– Member deals & discounts

– EA Play membership Xbox Game Pass Core Xbox consoles USD 9.99/month – Online console multiplayer

– Access to over 40 high-quality console games

– Member deals & discounts Xbox Game Pass Console Xbox consoles USD 10.99/month – Full access to the Game Pass library on consoles

– New games on day one

– Member deals & discounts Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Xbox consoles and PC platforms USD 16.99/month – Full access to the Game Pass library on consoles, PC platforms, and cloud

– New games on day one

– Member deals, discounts, and Perks

– Online console multiplayer

– Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta access

– EA Play membership

The EA Play membership is a service that grants access to all the Electronic Arts games. It includes special rewards, member-only content, discounts, game trials, and unlimited access to top titles.

Article continues after ad

It is available on the EA App, Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. Players who want to subscribe only to this service have to pay USD 5.99 a month.

Those are all the games available in Xbox Game Pass. Don’t forget to check our other guides to learn how to game share, and in case you’re curious about the upcoming PlayStation releases, we’ve got a full schedule here.