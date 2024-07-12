Gaming

Xbox Game Pass full games list: July 2024

Game Pass, Microsoft Gaming’s subscription service, offers players over 500 titles to enjoy on Xbox consoles or PCs. Since it has a rotating library, here’s the full list of the games you can play, as well as those coming soon or about to leave.

Microsoft Gaming launched the Game Pass service in 2017 giving players a new way to enjoy games with its two branches: Xbox Game Pass for consoles (One, Series S, and Series X), and PC Game Pass for Windows users.

Each has mild differences in their respective libraries, which include first and third-party games such as Assassin’s Creed, Minecraft, and EA Sports FC, as well as several membership tiers.

To help you keep track of everything you can play today, here’s a complete list of all the Xbox Game Pass games available, including tiers, upcoming titles, and more. If you’d rather just stick to what games we’d recommend you play on the service, check out our list of the best titles available on Xbox Game Pass.

All games on Xbox Game Pass

GAMETIER
A Little to the LeftPC / Console / Ultimate
A Plague Tale: RequiemPC / Console / Ultimate
A Short HikePC / Console / Ultimate
A Way OutPC / Console / Ultimate / EA Play
Against the StormPC / Ultimate
Age of Empires Definitive EditionPC / Ultimate
Age of Empires II: Definitive EditionPC / Console / Ultimate
Age of Empires III: Definitive EditionPC / Ultimate
Age of Empires IV: Anniversary EditionPC / Console / Ultimate
Airborne KingdomPC / Console / Ultimate
Alice: Madness ReturnsPC / Console / Ultimate / EA Play
Amnesia: The BunkerPC / Console / Ultimate
Among UsCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
An Elder Scrolls Legend: BattlespirePC / Ultimate
Another Crab’s TreasurePC / Console / Ultimate
AnthemPC / Console / Ultimate / EA Play
AnuchardPC / Console / Ultimate
Arcade ParadisePC / Console / Ultimate
ARK: Survival AscendedPC / Console / Ultimate
ARK: Ultimate Survivor EditionPC / Console / Ultimate
Arx FatalisPC / Ultimate
Army of TwoConsole / Ultimate / EA Play
As Dusk FallsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Ashes of the Singularity: EscalationPC / Ultimate
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyConsole / PC / Ultimate
Assassin’s Creed OriginsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaConsole / PC / Ultimate
AstroneerCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Atomic HeartConsole / PC / Ultimate
Banjo Kazooie: N n BConsole / Ultimate
Banjo-KazooieConsole / Ultimate
Banjo-TooieConsole / Ultimate
Batman: Arkham KnightConsole / Ultimate
Battlefield 3Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Battlefield 4Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Battlefield 1 RevolutionConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Battlefield 2042Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Battlefield HardlineConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Battlefield VConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
BattletechPC / Ultimate
BattletoadsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Bejeweled 2Console / Ultimate / EA Play
Bejeweled 3Console / Ultimate / EA Play
Ben 10: Power TripConsole / PC / Ultimate
BLACKConsole / Ultimate / EA Play
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Bleeding EdgeConsole / PC / Ultimate
BLiNX: The Time SweeperConsole / Ultimate
Bloodstained: Ritual of the NightConsole / PC / Ultimate
Bluey: The VideogameConsole / PC / Ultimate
Botany ManorConsole / PC / Ultimate
BroforceConsole / PC / Ultimate
Broken AgeConsole / PC / Ultimate
BrotatoConsole / PC / Ultimate
Brothers: A Tale of Two SonsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Brütal LegendConsole / Ultimate
Burnout Paradise RemasteredConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Call of the Wild: The AnglerConsole / PC / Ultimate
Car Mechanic Simulator 2021Console / PC / Ultimate
Cassette BeastsConsole / PC / Ultimate
CelesteCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Chants of SennaarConsole / PC / Ultimate
Chivalry 2Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
Cities: Skylines – RemasteredConsole / Ultimate
Cities: SkylinesConsole / PC / Ultimate
Cities: Skylines IIPC / Ultimate
Citizen SleeperConsole / PC / Ultimate
Clone Drone in the Danger ZoneConsole / PC / Ultimate
Close to the SunConsole / PC / Ultimate
CocoonConsole / PC / Ultimate
Command & Conquer Remastered CollectionPC / Ultimate / EA Play
Common’hoodConsole / PC / Ultimate
Conan ExilesConsole / PC / Ultimate
ContrastConsole / Ultimate
ControlConsole / Ultimate
Control Ultimate EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Cooking SimulatorConsole / PC / Ultimate
Coral IslandConsole / PC / Ultimate
Costume QuestConsole / Ultimate
Costume Quest 2Console / Ultimate
Crackdown 3Console / PC / Ultimate
Crimson Skies: High Road to RevengeConsole / Ultimate
Crusader Kings IIIConsole / PC / Ultimate
CrysisConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Crysis 2Console / Ultimate / EA Play
Crysis 2 Maximum EditionPC / Ultimate / EA Play
Crysis 3Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Dante’s InfernoConsole / Ultimate / EA Play
Darkest DungeonConsole / PC / Ultimate
Day of the Tentacle RemasteredConsole / PC / Ultimate
DayZConsole / Ultimate
Dead by DaylightConsole / PC / Ultimate
Dead CellsCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Dead Island 2Console / Ultimate
Dead SpaceConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Dead Space (2008)Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Dead Space 2Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Dead Space 3Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Dead Space IgnitionConsole / Ultimate / EA Play
Death’s DoorConsole / PC / Ultimate
DeathloopConsole / PC / PC / Ultimate
Deep Rock GalacticCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
DepersonalizationPC / Ultimate
DescendersCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Diablo IVConsole / PC / Ultimate
Dicey DungeonsConsole / PC / Ultimate
DIRT 5Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
DiRT Rally 2.0Console / Ultimate / EA Play
Dishonored 2Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
Dishonored Definitive EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Dishonored: Death of the OutsiderConsole / PC / Ultimate
Disney Dreamlight ValleyConsole / PC / Ultimate
Disneyland AdventuresConsole / PC / Ultimate
DOOMConsole / Ultimate
DOOM (1993)Console / PC / Ultimate
DOOM 3Console / PC / Ultimate
DOOM 64Console / PC / Ultimate
DOOM Eternal – Standard EditionCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
DOOM II (Classic)Console / PC / Ultimate
DordogneConsole / PC / Ultimate
Dragon Age: OriginsConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Dragon Age 2Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Dragon Age: InquisitionConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Dune: Spice WarsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Dungeon KeeperPC / Ultimate / EA Play
Dungeon Keeper 2PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Dungeons 4Console / PC / Ultimate
Dyson Sphere ProgramPC / Ultimate
EA Sports FC 24Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
EA Sports FIFA 23Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
EA Sports PGA TourConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
EA Sports UFC 3Console / Ultimate / EA Play
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred HeroesConsole / PC / Ultimate
Escape AcademyConsole / PC / Ultimate
Everspace 2Console / PC / Ultimate
Evil WestConsole / PC / Ultimate
ExoprimalConsole / PC / Ultimate
F1 22Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
F1 23Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
F1 Manager 2023Console / PC / Ultimate
Fable AnniversaryConsole / Core / Ultimate
Fable IIConsole / Ultimate
Fable IIIConsole / Ultimate
FalloutPC / Ultimate
Fallout 2PC / Ultimate
Fallout 3Console / PC / Ultimate
Fallout 4Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
Fallout 76Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
Fallout TacticsPC / Ultimate
Fallout: New VegasConsole / PC / Ultimate
Far Cry 5Console / PC / Ultimate
Far Cry 6Console / PC / Ultimate
Farming Simulator 22Console / PC / Ultimate
FeConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Feeding FrenzyConsole / Ultimate / EA Play
Feeding Frenzy 2Console / Ultimate / EA Play
Fight Night ChampionConsole / Ultimate / EA Play
Figment: Journey Into the MindConsole / PC / Ultimate
FirewatchCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
FireworkPC / Ultimate
Football Manager 2024Console / PC / Ultimate
For Honor: Marching Fire EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
ForagerConsole / PC / Ultimate
Forza Horizon 4 – Standard EditionCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Forza Horizon 5 – Standard EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Forza Motorsport – Standard EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Frog Detective: The Entire MysteryConsole / PC / Ultimate
From SpaceConsole / PC / Ultimate
FrostpunkConsole / PC / Ultimate
Full Throttle RemasteredConsole / PC / Ultimate
Fuzion FrenzyConsole / Ultimate
GalacticareConsole / PC / Ultimate
Gang BeastsCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Gears 5 – Game of the Year EditionCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Gears of WarConsole / Ultimate
Gears of War 2Console / Ultimate
Gears of War 3Console / Ultimate
Gears of War 4Console / PC / Ultimate
Gears of War: JudgementConsole / Ultimate
Gears of War: Ultimate EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Gears TacticsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Generation ZeroConsole / PC / Ultimate
Genesis NoirConsole / PC / Ultimate
Ghostwire: TokyoConsole / PC / Ultimate
Go Mecha BallConsole / PC / Ultimate
Goat SimulatorConsole / PC / Ultimate
Goat Simulator 3Console / PC / Ultimate
Goldeneye 007Console / Ultimate
Golf With Your FriendsCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Gotham KnightsConsole / PC / Ultimate
GRID LegendsConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Grim Fandango RemasteredConsole / PC / Ultimate
GRISConsole / PC / Ultimate
GroundedCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Guilty Gear StriveConsole / PC / Ultimate
Halo 5: GuardiansCore / Console / Ultimate
Halo 2: AnniversaryPC / Ultimate
Halo 3PC / Ultimate
Halo 3: ODSTPC / Ultimate
Halo 4PC / Ultimate
Halo InfiniteConsole / PC / Ultimate
Halo Wars 2: Standard EditionCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Halo Wars: Definitive EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Halo: Combat Evolved AnniversaryPC / Ultimate
Halo: Spartan AssaultConsole / PC / Ultimate
Halo: Spartan StrikePC / Ultimate
Halo: The Master Chief CollectionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Harold HalibutConsole / PC / Ultimate
HauntiiConsole / PC / Ultimate
Have a Nice DeathConsole / PC / Ultimate
Headbangers: Rhythm RoyaleConsole / PC / Ultimate
Heavy WeaponConsole / Ultimate / EA Play
Hell Let LooseConsole / PC / Ultimate
Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Hello Neighbor 2Console / PC / Ultimate
Hi-Fi RUSHConsole / PC / Ultimate
Hollow Knight: Voidheart EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Homestead ArcanaConsole / PC / Ultimate
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – TurbochargedConsole / PC / Ultimate
House FlipperConsole / PC / Ultimate
Human Fall FlatCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
HumanityConsole / PC / Ultimate
HumandkindConsole / PC / Ultimate
Hypnospace OutlawConsole / PC / Ultimate
Immortals Fenyx RisingConsole / PC / Ultimate
Immortals of AveumConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
IndivisibleConsole / PC / Ultimate
Injustice 2Console / PC / Ultimate
InkulinatiConsole / PC / Ultimate
INSIDECore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Insurgency: SandstormConsole / PC / Ultimate
Iron BrigadeConsole / Ultimate
IsonzoConsole / PC / Ultimate
It Takes TwoConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Jade Empire: Special EditionPC / Ultimate / EA Play
Jetpac RefuelledConsole / Ultimate
Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the MonthConsole / PC / Ultimate
Joy Ride TurboConsole / Ultimate
Jurassic World Evolution 2Console / PC / Ultimate
JusantConsole / PC / Ultimate
KameoConsole / Ultimate
KeplerthPC / Ultimate
Killer Instinct: Anniversary EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
KonaConsole / Ultimate
Kona II: BrumeConsole / PC / Ultimate
League of LegendsPC / Ultimate
League of RuneterraPC / Ultimate
LEGO 2K Drive Console / Ultimate
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaConsole / PC / Ultimate
Let’s Build a ZooConsole / PC / Ultimate
Lies of PConsole / PC / Ultimate
Lightyear FrontierConsole / PC / Ultimate
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His NameConsole / PC / Ultimate
Like a Dragon: Ishin!Console / PC / Ultimate
Lil Gator GameConsole / PC / Ultimate
LIMBOCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Little Kitty, Big CityConsole / PC / Ultimate
Lonely Mountains: DownhillConsole / PC / Ultimate
Loop HeroConsole / PC / Ultimate
Lord of the FallenConsole / PC / Ultimate
Lost in RandomConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Madden NFL 23Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Madden NFL 24Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
ManeaterConsole / PC / Ultimate
Manor LordsPC / Ultimate
MaquetteConsole / PC / Ultimate
Mass EffectConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Mass Effect 2Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Mass Effect 3Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Mass Effect Legendary EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Mass Effect AndromedaConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Massive ChaliceConsole / Ultimate
Max: The Curse of BrotherhoodConsole / Ultimate
McPixel 3Console / PC / Ultimate
MechWarrior 5: MercenariesConsole / PC / Ultimate
Medal of Honor AirborneConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Medal of Honor Allied Assault War ChestPC / Ultimate / EA Play
Medieval DynastyConsole / PC / Ultimate
Merge & BladeConsole / PC / Ultimate
Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard 40th Anniversary EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Microsoft Solitaire CollectionPC / Ultimate
Middle-earth: Shadow of WarConsole / PC / Ultimate
MinecraftConsole / Ultimate
Minecraft DungeonsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Minecraft LegendsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Minecraft PreviewConsole / PC / Ultimate
Minecraft: Java & Bedrock EditionPC / Ultimate
Mineko’s Night MarketConsole / PC / Ultimate
Mirror’s EdgeConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Mirror’s Edge CatalystConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
MLB The Show 24Console / Ultimate
Monster Hunter RiseConsole / PC / Ultimate
Monster SanctuaryConsole / PC / Ultimate
MoonlighterConsole / PC / Ultimate
Mortal Kombat 11Console / PC / Ultimate
Mount & Blade II: BannerlordConsole / PC / Ultimate
Moving Out 2Console / PC / Ultimate
My Friend Peppa PigConsole / PC / Ultimate
My Time at PortiaConsole / PC / Ultimate
My Time at SandrockConsole / PC / Ultimate
NBA 2K24Console / Ultimate
NBA Live 19Console / Ultimate / EA Play
Need for Speed RivalsConsole / Ultimate / EA Play
Need for SpeedConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Need for Speed HeatConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit RemasteredConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Need for Speed Most WantedPC / Ultimate / EA Play
Need for Speed PaybackConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Need for Speed Rivals: Complete EditionPC / Ultimate / EA Play
Need for Speed UnboundConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Neon AbyssConsole / PC / Ultimate
New Super Lucky’s TaleConsole / PC / Ultimate
NHL 23Console / Ultimate / EA Play
NHL 24Console / Ultimate / EA Play
NHL 94 REWINDConsole / Ultimate / EA Play
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – RemasteredConsole / PC / Ultimate
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s EdgeConsole / PC / Ultimate
NINJA GAIDEN ΣConsole / PC / Ultimate
NINJA GAIDEN Σ2Console / PC / Ultimate
NINJA GAIDEN: Master CollectionConsole / PC / Ultimate
No Man’s SkyConsole / PC / Ultimate
No More Heroes 3Console / PC / Ultimate
OblivionConsole / Ultimate
Octopath TravelerConsole / PC / Ultimate
Octopath Traveler IIConsole / PC / Ultimate
Offworld Trading CompanyPC / Ultimate
Open RoadsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Orcs Must Die! 3Console / PC / Ultimate
Ori and the Blind Forest – Definitive EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Ori and the Will of the WispsConsole / Core / PC / Ultimate
Overcooked! 2Console / Core / PC / Ultimate
PalworldConsole / PC / Ultimate
Party AnimalsConsole / Ultimate
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure BayConsole / PC / Ultimate
PAW Patrol WorldConsole / PC / Ultimate
PAW Patrol: Grand PrixConsole / PC / Ultimate
PAYDAY 2: Crimewave EditionConsole / Core / Ultimate
PAYDAY 3Console / PC / Ultimate
PeggleConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Peggle 2Console / Ultimate / EA Play
Peggle NightsPC / Ultimate / EA Play
PentimentConsole / PC / Ultimate
Perfect DarkConsole / Ultimate
Perfect Dark ZeroConsole / Ultimate
Person 3 ReloadConsole / PC / Ultimate
Persona 5 TacticaConsole / PC / Ultimate
Phoenix PointConsole / PC / Ultimate
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyConsole / PC / Ultimate
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Pillars of Eternity: Complete EditionConsole / Ultimate
Pillars of Eternity: Definitive EditionPC / Ultimate
Planet of LanaConsole / PC / Ultimate
Plants vs. ZombiesConsole / Ultimate
Plant vs. Zombies Game of the Year EditionPC / Ultimate / EA Play
Plants vs. Zombies Garden WarfareConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for NeighborvilleConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
PlateUp!Console / PC / Ultimate
PopulousPC / Ultimate / EA Play
Populous II: Trials of the Olympian GodsPC / Ultimate / EA Play
Populous: The BeginningPC / Ultimate / EA Play
PowerWash SimulatorCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
PreyConsole / PC / Ultimate
PsychonautsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Psychonauts 2Core / Console / PC / Ultimate
QuakeConsole / PC / Ultimate
Quake IIConsole / PC / Ultimate
Quake III ArenaPC / Ultimate
Quake 4PC / Ultimate
Quantum BreakConsole / PC / Ultimate
RAGEConsole / Ultimate
RAGE 2Console / PC / Ultimate
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the LeviathanConsole / PC / Ultimate
Rare ReplayConsole / Ultimate
ReCoreConsole / PC / Ultimate
RedfallConsole / PC / Ultimate
Remnant II – Standard EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Remnant: From the AshesConsole / PC / Ultimate
Resident Evil 2Console / PC / Ultimate
Resident Evil 3Console / PC / Ultimate
Return to Castle WolfensteinPC / Ultimate
Return to GraceConsole / PC / Ultimate
Return to Monkey IslandConsole / PC / Ultimate
Rise of Nations: Extended EditionPC / Ultimate
Rise of the Tomb RaiderConsole / PC / Ultimate
Robin Hood – Sherwood BuildersConsole / PC / Ultimate
RoboquestConsole / PC / Ultimate
RollerdromeConsole / PC / Ultimate
Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make FriendsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Rush: A Disney Pixar AdventureConsole / PC / Ultimate
Ryse: Legendary EditionConsole / Ultimate
Sandrock OnlineConsole / PC / Ultimate
ScornConsole / PC / Ultimate
ScreamRideConsole / Ultimate
Sea of SolitudeConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Sea of StarsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Sea of Thieves: 2024 EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade IIConsole / PC / Ultimate
Serious Sam: Siberian MayhemConsole / PC / Ultimate
Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Definitive EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Shadowrun ReturnsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director’s CutConsole / PC / Ultimate
Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary PackPC / Ultimate / EA Play
SimCity 2000 Special EditionPC / Ultimate / EA Play
SimCity 3000 UnlimitedPC / Ultimate / EA Play
SimCity 4 Deluxe EditionPC / Ultimate / EA Play
SimCity: Complete EditionPC / Ultimate / EA Play
Sins of a Solar Empire: RebellionPC / Ultimate
Skate 3Console / Ultimate / EA Play
Skate. (2007)Console / Ultimate / EA Play
Slay The SpireCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the SlayerConsole / PC / Ultimate
Slime Rancher 2Console / PC / Ultimate
Sniper Elite 5Console / PC / Ultimate
SnowRunnerConsole / PC / Ultimate
Soccer StoryConsole / PC / Ultimate
Solar AshConsole / PC / Ultimate
SomervilleConsole / PC / Ultimate
Space EngineersConsole / PC / Ultimate
SpiderHeckConsole / PC / Ultimate
Spirit of the North: Enhanced EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Spirirfarer: Farewell EditionCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
SpiritteaConsole / PC / Ultimate
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – RehydratedConsole / PC / Ultimate
SPOREPC / Ultimate / EA Play
SSXConsole / Ultimate / EA Play
StackingConsole / Ultimate
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Star Wars BattlefrontConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Star Wars Battlefront IIConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Star Wars SquadronsConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
StarboundPC / Ultimate
Stardew ValleyCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
StarfieldConsole / PC / Ultimate
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut EditionCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
State of Decay: Year OneConsole / Ultimate
SteamWorld BuildConsole / PC / Ultimate
SteamWorld DigConsole / Ultimate
StreamWorld Dig 2Console / PC / Ultimate
StellarisConsole / PC / Ultimate
Still Wakes the DeepConsole / PC / Ultimate
Sunset OverdriveConsole / PC / Ultimate
Super Lucky’s TaleConsole / PC / Ultimate
Super Mega Baseball 3Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Super Mega Baseball 4Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Superhot: Mind Control DeleteCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
SuperliminalCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Tales of AriseConsole / PC / Ultimate
Teamfight TacticsPC / Ultimate
TechtonicaConsole / PC / Ultimate
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s RevengeCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3Console / PC / Ultimate
Terra InvictaPC / Ultimate
TerrariaConsole / Ultimate
The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and ResnarkledConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s CutConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Bard’s Tale TrilogyConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Big ConConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Callisto ProtocolConsole / PC / Ultimate
The CaveConsole / Ultimate
The Elder Scrolls Adventures: RedguardPC / Ultimate
The Elder Scrolls III: MorrowindConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year EditionPC / Ultimate
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Elder Scrolls OnlineConsole / Core / Ultimate
The Evil WithinConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Evil Within 2Console / PC / Ultimate
The GunkConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Lamplighters LeagueConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Last Case of Benedict Fox: Definitive EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Outer WorldsConsole / PC / Ultimate
The QuarryConsole / Ultimate
The RewinderConsole / PC / Ultimate
The SaboteurPC / Ultimate / EA Play
The Sims 3 Starter PackPC / Ultimate / EA Play
The Sims 4Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
The Texas Chain Saw MassacreConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)Console / Ultimate
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 2Console / Ultimate
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Episode 3Console / Ultimate
The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete SeasonConsole / Ultimate
The Walking Dead: Season TwoConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Walking Dead: The Complete First SeasonConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Walking Dead: The Final Season – The Complete SeasonConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Wandering VillageConsole / PC / Ultimate
The Yakuza Remastered CollectionConsole / PC / Ultimate
theHunter: Call of the WildConsole / PC / Ultimate
Thirsty SuitorsConsole / PC / Ultimate
This War of Mine: Final CutConsole / PC / Ultimate
Those Who RemainConsole / PC / Ultimate
Tin HeartsConsole / PC / Ultimate
Titanfall 2Console / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
TOEMConsole / PC / Ultimate
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six SiegeConsole / PC / Ultimate
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Tomb Raider: Definitive EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Torment: Tides of NumeneraConsole / PC / Ultimate
Totally Accurate Battle SimulatorConsole / PC / Ultimate
Totally Reliable Delivery ServiceConsole / Core / PC / Ultimate
TrailmakersConsole / PC / Ultimate
Train Sim World 4: Standard EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
TUNICConsole / PC / Ultimate
Turbo Golf RacingConsole / PC / Ultimate
Turnip Boy Robs a BankConsole / PC / Ultimate
UFC 4Console / Ultimate / EA Play
UnpackingCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
UnravelConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Unravel TwoConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
ValheimConsole / PC / Ultimate
ValorantPC / Ultimate
Vampire SurvivorsCore / Console / PC / Ultimate
VenbaConsole / PC / Ultimate
Viva PiñataConsole / Ultimate
Viva Piñata: TIPConsole / Ultimate
Warhammer 40,000: BoltgunConsole / PC / Ultimate
Warhammer 40,000: DarktideConsole / PC / Ultimate
WartalesConsole / PC / Ultimate
Wasteland 2: Director’s CutConsole / PC / Ultimate
Wasteland 3Console / PC / Ultimate
Wasteland RemasteredConsole / PC / Ultimate
Watch Dogs 2Console / PC / Ultimate
We Happy FewConsole / PC / Ultimate
While the Iron’s HotConsole / PC / Ultimate
Wild HeartsConsole / PC / Ultimate / EA Play
Wo Long: Fallen DynastyConsole / PC / Ultimate
Wolfenstein 3DPC / Ultimate
Wolfenstein: The New OrderConsole / PC / Ultimate
Wolfenstein: The Old BloodConsole / PC / Ultimate
Wolfenstein: YoungbloodConsole / PC / Ultimate
Wolfenstein II: Standard EditionPC / Ultimate
Wolfenstein II: The New ColossusConsole / Ultimate
World War Z: AftermathConsole / PC / Ultimate
WreckfestCore / PC / Ultimate
Yakuza 0Console / PC / Ultimate
Yakuza 3 RemasteredConsole / PC / Ultimate
Yakuza 4 RemasteredConsole / PC / Ultimate
Yakuza 5 RemasteredConsole / PC / Ultimate
Yakuza 6: The Song of LifeConsole / PC / Ultimate
Yakuza KiwamiConsole / PC / Ultimate
Yakuza Kiwami 2Console / PC / Ultimate
Yakuza: Like a DragonConsole / PC / Ultimate
You Suck at Parking Complete EditionConsole / PC / Ultimate
Zombie Army 4: Dead WarConsole / PC / Ultimate
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal CollectionConsole / PC / Ultimate
ZumaConsole / Ultimate / EA Play
Zuma’s Revenge!Console / Ultimate / EA Play

Upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles

These are the games that will arrive in Game Pass during this month:

GAMEDEVICEDATE
Journey to the Savage PlanetConsole / PC / CloudJuly 3, 2024
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2Console / PC / CloudJuly 3, 2024
Cricket 24Console / PC / CloudJuly 9, 2024
The Case of the Golden IdolConsole / PC / CloudJuly 9, 2024
Neon WhiteConsole / PC / CloudJuly 11, 2024
TchiaXbox Series X|S / PC / CloudJuly 11, 2024
Magical DelicacyConsole / PC / CloudJuly 16, 2024
FlockConsole / PC / CloudJuly 16, 2024
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 dexertoFAIR PLAY LABS
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a fighting game filled with iconic characters.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

These are the games that will be leaving Game Pass this month:

GAMEDEVICEDATE
Cricket 22Console / PC / CloudJuly 5, 2024
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & ButterflyConsole / PC / CloudJuly 15, 2024
Figment 2: Creed ValleyConsole / PC / CloudJuly 15, 2024
Sins of Solar Empire: RebellionPCJuly 15, 2024
TOEMConsole / PC / CloudJuly 15, 2024
The Wandering VillageConsole / PC / CloudJuly 15, 2024

Confirmed Day 1 releases

These are the games that will be released on day one on Xbox Game Pass in July 2024:

  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (July 18, 2024)
  • Dungeons of Hinterberg (July 18, 2024)
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (July 19, 2024)
Flintlock The Siege of Dawn dexertoA44 GAMES / KEPLER INTERACTIVE
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an open-world souls lite action-RPG.

All Xbox Game Pass tiers & prices

The Game Pass service offers users plenty of different plans. Here are all of them, so you can pick the one that suits you best.

SUBSCRIPTIONDEVICESPRICEINCLUDES
Xbox Game Pass PCPC platformsUSD 9.99/month– Full access to the Game Pass library on PC platforms
– New games on day one
– Member deals & discounts
– EA Play membership
Xbox Game Pass CoreXbox consolesUSD 9.99/month– Online console multiplayer
– Access to over 40 high-quality console games
– Member deals & discounts
Xbox Game Pass ConsoleXbox consolesUSD 10.99/month– Full access to the Game Pass library on consoles
– New games on day one
– Member deals & discounts
Xbox Game Pass UltimateXbox consoles and PC platformsUSD 16.99/month– Full access to the Game Pass library on consoles, PC platforms, and cloud
– New games on day one
– Member deals, discounts, and Perks
– Online console multiplayer
– Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta access
– EA Play membership

The EA Play membership is a service that grants access to all the Electronic Arts games. It includes special rewards, member-only content, discounts, game trials, and unlimited access to top titles.

It is available on the EA App, Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. Players who want to subscribe only to this service have to pay USD 5.99 a month.

Those are all the games available in Xbox Game Pass. Don’t forget to check our other guides to learn how to game share, and in case you’re curious about the upcoming PlayStation releases, we’ve got a full schedule here.

