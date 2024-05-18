Starfield player installs hundreds of mods to create best Star Wars RPG in years

Hundreds of mods later, one Starfield player has turned Bethesda’s RPG into the “ultimate” Star Wars experience.

While Starfield’s arrival wasn’t exactly what many hoped for, its mod community helped pick up the slack the base game left. Mods aplenty have transformed nearly every aspect of Starfield, such as improved inventory systems, better game performance, and even undelayed menus.

Given the outer space fantasy Starfield is set in, Star Wars mods have been wildly popular amongst the player base. Since the game arrived, Stormtroopers, the Mandalorian, and over 1,200 other mods hit the Settled Systems nearly a week after launch.

YouTuber DeityVengy collected all the Star Wars mods that have released and recreated the galaxy far, far away in Starfield. In a YouTube video, DeityVengy showed off a completely different game. They donned the iconic Mandalorian attire when exploring the world of Starfield, except enhanced by hundreds of mods.

The beauty of DeityVengy’s mod collection is nearly every aspect of the game has seen some form of makeover. Key locations have received major facelifts, as they’re patrolled by Stormtroopers, plastered graffiti displays Cassian Andor, and Rebel Alliance logos are found in every locale. There’s even a sneak peek at R2-D2, the clumsy yet lovable companion droid.

The mod collection also saw combat receive a Star Wars injection. DeityVengy battled Purge Troopers and Imperial Security officers and even tangled with an AT-ST with a blaster and jetpack in hand. Loading, title, and pause screens also see overhauls, and even though the game still says Starfield, loading screens shuffle through various iconic imagery from Star Wars.

With the fabled Creation Kit coming sometime in the future, the sky’s the limit for Starfield’s modders. For now, Star Wars fans will have to try this mod mash-up to experience an RPG like no other.