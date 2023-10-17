What is Checkmate in Destiny 2? New PvP modifier explained

Added in Season of the Witch, Checkmate is the newest update to Crucible in Destiny 2 that aims to revolutionize PvP but how does it work and does it live up to the hype?

Destiny’s PvP community has been through a lot with Bungie historically shifting resources away from the Crucible in favor of other projects and activities.

While it still has its own meta and passionate community, PvP has been struggling but the looter shooter’s developer has started making amends and has even implemented a dedicated strike team for PvP.

Bigger changes are to come but it all starts with the introduction of Checkmate, a new PvP game mode modifier that looks to fundamentally change Crucible once and for all.

Destiny 2: How does Checkmate work?

Checkmate is not a new Crucible game mode but rather a Crucible game mode modifier. It is applied to existing modes like Control and Survival radically changing how players interact with them.

These are the main differences between Checkmate and Destiny 2’s regular game modes:

Guardians have more health raising the TTK

Passive Grenade, Melee, and Class ability generation reduced by 50%

Passive Super generation reduced by 40%

Guardians never spawn with Special ammo. Instead, it is earned by securing final blows, playing the objective, and gathering Heavy ammo.

These adjustments change how Guardians approach PvP and aim to create an environment that rewards and prioritizes decision-making and gunplay above all else.

How to play Checkmate in Destiny 2

Checkmate variations of Destiny 2’s existing game modes are rotated biweekly in the Crucible Labs playlist. Every two weeks a new Checkmate variation will be playable allowing Bungie to further playtest the new modifier.

Here are all the game modes that have been playable so far:

Available Dates Game mode September 19 – October 3 Checkmate Control October 3 – October 17 Checkmate Survival

That’s everything you need to know about Checkmate in Destiny 2. For more information on Bungie’s looter shooter check out some of our other guides:

