Yinlin in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Are you looking to pull for Yinlin in the first-ever patch update of Wuthering Waves? Worry not as we have you covered with everything you need to know about her.

Wuthering Waves is set to release officially on May 22, 2024, and players will be greeted with two limited 5-star units, Jiyan and Yinlin.

Jiyan will be present in the first half of the banner, while Yinlin will feature in the second half. She is one of the most anticipated units and if you are one of those players, you will want to learn everything about her.

Contents

No, there is no release date for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves. While Jiyan will be released on May 22, we are unsure how long the first phase will last. We will update this section once we have more information.

Article continues after ad

Who is Yinlin in Wuthering Waves?

Yinlin is a very secretive person in Wuthering Waves. She is extremely reliable and was formerly known as a Jinzhou Patroller. Her key motive is to fight and uncover crimes across the world. Even though she is secretive, Yinlin is a wonderful person at heart.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, Yinlin reveals that side of her to only those whom she deems as trustworthy.

Yinlin element in Wuthering Waves

Yinlin is an Electro unit in Wuthering Waves. She can function both as a main DPS and a sub DPS. However, her primary function is the latter, and she will pair exceptionally well with the Electro DPS unit Calchero.

Yinlin weapon in Wuthering Waves

Yinlin is a Rectifier user in Wuthering Waves. While you can pull for Yinlin’s signature weapon from the banner, you can also choose the free 5-star weapon you will receive at Union Level 45.