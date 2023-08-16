Destiny 2 PvP players celebrate huge Crucible changes promised by Bungie

Destiny 2 players are overjoyed following the reveal that Bungie will be giving the Crucible much more love and attention moving forward, with a dedicated PvP team being put together for it.

When it comes to PvP, Destiny 2 has had a somewhat troubled history. While PvE continues to receive ambitious dungeons, raids, and regular seasonal content, PvP has only gotten two new maps in 10 seasons.

Although the Crucible isn’t quite bringing in the same numbers it once did, Destiny 2’s PvP mode is more popular than many think. According to DestinyTracker, around 350k players queued into a Crucible match on August 15 alone.

Given PvP’s surprising popularity, many players were left confused why it had received so little support. But now that looks to be changing with Bungie promising big PvP updates are on the way.

In a follow-up to the controversial State of the Game blog post, Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn revealed more about Bungie’s plans for the looter shooter.

For PvP, the highlights included promises of a free map pack, a dedicated developer strike team, Rift being replaced by Countdown: Rush, and a reworked competitive mode that will prioritize winning over MMR matchups.

This news was well received by the Destiny 2 PvP community, with numerous players taking to Reddit to give their thoughts.

One such reply posted: “I love how Joe has done it. Much respect. What he said sounds like a good approach. I hope it works out. Will support.”

Another happy but more skeptical fan responded: “So complaining does work! Wonderful news about the map packs tho. But was the resources thing just an excuse or what?”

This sentiment proved popular with a different Guardian replying: “In general this is a lot of good news today, but it’s hard not to be skeptical/question how well this actually translates to changes in game.”

A handful of players were left unimpressed by Blackburn’s post: “My view hasn’t changed at all. It’s too late. I suspect this is damage control after all the outrage of the previous SOTG. They might not have expected so many people to get mad about it.”

The overall consensus from the Destiny community is that these are great changes and exactly what the Crucible needs. However, an extended period of perceived neglect has left fans jaded and unsure about the future of PvP. It’s on Bungie to prove them wrong and deliver on these promises.