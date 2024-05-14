Calcharo in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Are you looking to get Calcharo in your beginner banner from Wuthering Waves? Here is what you need to know about him.

Calcharo is one of the permanent 5-star units you can pull in Wuthering Waves. The beginner banner guarantees one 5-star unit, and if you want a DPS, you need to look at Calcharo.

Some players might want to pull for Jiyan and get someone else from the beginner banner. However, if you decide to skip Jiyan and save for Yinlin, Calcharo is quite worth it. Calcharo synergizes well with Yinlin, making him a very solid pick.

If you like Calcharo and want him to be your first 5-star of the game, we have you covered.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Calcharo is a standard banner unit in Wuthering Waves. This means he will be available once the game launches on May 22, 2024.

Who is Calcharo in Wuthering Waves?

Calcharo is the leader of the Ghost Hounds in Wuthering Waves. He is lethal and dangerous, even though he has a stoic personality. Calcharo is single-handedly responsible for the glory of the Ghost Hounds.

Article continues after ad

Calcharo Element in Wuthering Waves

Calcharo is an Electro DPS unit in Wuthering Waves. He has very good synergy with Yinlin, a sub-DPS unit, and functions well with other Electro characters.

Calcharo weapon in Wuthering Waves

Calcharo is a Broadblade user in Wuthering Waves. If you are unsure what weapon to use on him, go for the free 5-star option that you will get at Union Level 45.