Calcharo in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Rishov Mukherjee
Kuro Games

Are you looking to get Calcharo in your beginner banner from Wuthering Waves? Here is what you need to know about him.

Calcharo is one of the permanent 5-star units you can pull in Wuthering Waves. The beginner banner guarantees one 5-star unit, and if you want a DPS, you need to look at Calcharo.

Some players might want to pull for Jiyan and get someone else from the beginner banner. However, if you decide to skip Jiyan and save for Yinlin, Calcharo is quite worth it. Calcharo synergizes well with Yinlin, making him a very solid pick.

If you like Calcharo and want him to be your first 5-star of the game, we have you covered.

Does Calcharo have a release date in Wuthering Waves?

Calcharo is a standard banner unit in Wuthering Waves. This means he will be available once the game launches on May 22, 2024.

Who is Calcharo in Wuthering Waves?

Calcharo is the leader of the Ghost Hounds in Wuthering Waves. He is lethal and dangerous, even though he has a stoic personality. Calcharo is single-handedly responsible for the glory of the Ghost Hounds.

Calcharo Element in Wuthering Waves

Calcharo is an Electro DPS unit in Wuthering Waves. He has very good synergy with Yinlin, a sub-DPS unit, and functions well with other Electro characters.

Calcharo weapon in Wuthering Waves

Calcharo is a Broadblade user in Wuthering Waves. If you are unsure what weapon to use on him, go for the free 5-star option that you will get at Union Level 45.

Wuthering Waves

Rishov Mukherjee

Rishov is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He holds a Masters degree in Astrophysics from St Xavier's College in Kolkata, India, and has previously worked at Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he enjoys playing Street Fighter, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, the games he specializes in as well. If you want to get in touch, contact Rishov at rishov.mukherjee@dexerto.com

