Destiny 2 community hits tipping point over PvP “neglect” as it falls apart

Destiny 2’s community has always been vocal about the poor state of its PvP game mode. However, the community has finally reached a tipping point on account of its unplayable condition in Season of the Deep.

PvP has always been an integral part of Destiny. Ever since its release in 2014, the PvP mode has been home to several memorable moments for the entire player base.

However, ever since Forsaken in Destiny 2, the community has been frustrated with the extreme neglect of this beloved game mode. Unfortunately, the situation has not changed with the release of Lightfall either, and as per the community, PvP is at its all-time worst.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Destiny 2 players are frustrated as Bungie continues to neglect PvP

Destiny 2 community feels that they do not deserve this neglect from Bungie

The poor state of PvP has been in discussion for quite a while ever since Lightfall launched. However, things have taken a drastic turn over the past few days in Season of the Deep.

The first instance of this frustration was brought forth by Twitch streamer Gernader Jake who lost a flawless Trials of Osiris card on account of a cheater. The streamer claims that this issue has been a constant for a while now and Bungie has taken no steps to deal with it.

Article continues after ad

The streamer claimed that players are paying hundreds of dollars to Bungie for Destiny 2 and the company is making billions in return. However, Bungie does not care to place even one person in charge of banning these cheaters.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Gernader Jake feels that Bungie has turned their backs on a community that has been showing dedication for nine years now. However, this was not the only instance of frustration as another streamer Lanza also complained about the unstable state of PvP.

Article continues after ad

The streamer posted a clip where they lost a game of Trials of Osiris randomly midway even though the match was clearly not over. This led to massive frustration for the streamer who slammed Bungie and mocked them for the 3.6 billion dollars they made in the Sony deal with which they have not made any improvements to Destiny 2.

Lastly, there was also a video by Aztecross where he discussed how Destiny 2 has succumbed to microtransactions while also touching on the terrible state of PvP. Aztecross pointed out some of the issues raised by other streamers alongside the fact that PvP has not received a single new map in four years.

Article continues after ad

Hence, it is safe to say that the community has been left extremely frustrated and they demand answers from Bungie. The community has also been vocal about how Marathon, Bungie’s new IP has led to the company abandoning Destiny 2, especially its PvP despite making promises to run the latter for another 10 years.