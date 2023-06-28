Troubled Star Wars Eclipse game reportedly aiming for 2026 release

A new report claims Quantic Dream’s beleaguered Star Wars Eclipse game could be targeting a 2026 release at the earliest.

Announced during the 2021 Game Awards, Star Wars Eclipse is in development at the studio behind Detroit Become Human – Quantic Dream.

The news especially excited Star Wars fans who’ve long awaited an interactive adventure set in the High Republic ear.

However, behind-the-scenes happenings have slowed down production, with Quantic Dream reportedly struggling to hire new staff. Accusations regarding workplace toxicity and its very public legal battles rest at the center of the problem. But a new report claims the Eclipse project could be on track to hit stores a bit sooner than anticipated.

Star Wars Eclipse rumored for 2026 release at the earliest

Insider Gaming claims the same sources who prematurely outed NetEase’s Quantic Dream acquisition have come forward with new details about the Star Wars game.

Allegedly, the studio is tentatively targeting a 2026 launch window for Eclipse, though extenuating circumstances could result in another internal delay.

Hiring new staff members hasn’t gotten any easier for the French studio either, the sources further claimed.

Of the several announced Star Wars games, Star Wars Eclipse could be the last to release. At least six other titles are currently in active development, including Ubisoft Massive’s Outlaws, Saber’s KOTR remake, and the unnamed strategy experience from Respawn.

The crew at Respawn also has an untitled first-person shooter in the works. Zynga is working on Star Wars: Hunters, a competitive arena combat game. And Amy Hennig’s team at Skydance remains hard at work on its unspecified Star Wars-branded adventure.

Since it’ll boast a branching narrative starring multiple characters, presumably akin to Quantic’s past games, Star Wars Eclipse could offer an experience like no other. The wait to learn more will undoubtedly continue for quite some time.