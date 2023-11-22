Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake reportedly still in active development

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake is reportedly still in active development despite conflicting reports of inactivity.

The Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) remake was announced back at a Playstation Showcase in 2021, and the much-loved RPG was making a return once again. However, it’s development has hit a few snags.

On November 18, Giant Bomb’s Jeff Brubb claimed the KOTOR remake was no longer being worked on, saying, “This game is not being worked on right now. Full stop. This game is not being worked on on any way at any studio.”

This claim comes as Sony scrubbed all trailers of the KOTOR remake from their social media accounts on September 29, with trailers on YouTube made private and Tweets about the game deleted.

However, in between the bad news of a potential KOTOR remake, the game may still be in active development despite the developers staying quiet.

According to veteran games journalist Jason Schreier, he confirmed that Saber is still working on the game according to people working on the game.

“‘Is it alive?’ and ‘Will it ever actually come out?’ are two very different questions. A third is ‘if it does come out, what will it actually look like?’” Schreier said in response to a comment on the Resetera.

He continued, “That said, I’ve talked to two people at Saber who both say they’re still currently working on it, so I don’t believe that the comment that it isn’t being worked on ‘in any way’ right now is true.”

Schreier added on Twitter, “Can’t say whether the KOTOR remake will ever actually *come out*, but yes, two people from Saber Interactive tell me they’re still on it, despite recent rumors that nobody is working on the game. (Saber took the project from Aspyr last year, as Bloomberg reported then).”

Saber Interactive, who is in charge of the development of the KOTOR remake has yet to comment on the reports. The CEO of their parent company Embracer, Lars Wingefors, also refused to comment on the remake during a recent company earnings presentation.