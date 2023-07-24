Remnant 2 contends with CSGO on Steam’s top-selling chart ahead of full release

Despite all but flying under the radar, Remnant 2 has emerged as a top contender on Steam’s best-selling games by revenue list, standing toe-to-toe with favorites such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The game even managed to briefly snag the top spot on the ‘Top Sellers’ list sorted by revenue in the United States but has now settled in second position after CS:GO re-took its place as champion of revenue on Valve’s platform.

Set to launch in full on July 25, Remnant 2 offers players an immersive post-apocalyptic world where humanity is pitted against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds.

Fans of the series have referred to Remnant as ‘Dark Souls but with guns,’ and players can take on the unknown depths solo or with up to two friends.

Early reviews are in and these seem to be helping Remnant 2’s cause. In particular, reviewers have praised the game’s combat system for its smoothness, noting that players will have access to a wide variety of weapons, armor, and customizable character classes to keep things fresh.

Boss fights have also been completely overhauled, offering memorable challenges for players. One example of the new-look boss battles sees the player trapped inside a maze, needing to fight the labyrinth itself. IGN reviewer Travis Northup considers that particular challenge as their “new favorite boss fight in any game, period – it’s that good.”

And although the new-look boss fights seem to be one of the game’s greatest selling points, reviewers have also pointed out that the procedurally generated worlds are incredibly impressive.

Article continues after ad

Northup, again, noted, “Procedurally generated, impressively replayable levels remain its killer feature, and here they have been improved in so many ways that it’s alarmingly easy to lose half a day by jumping back into the same area just to see other possibilities.”

With its official launch just around the corner, Remnant 2 looks set to become one of the most-played games of the year. If early sales are any indication, the game’s player count is set to skyrocket in the coming days as the floodgates open.