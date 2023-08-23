Remnant 2: How to defeat Annihilation

The final boss of Remnant 2 Annihilation is the hardest one in the game and here is a guide on how to beat it.

Annihilation is arguably the most difficult boss that you will face in Remnant 2. In fact, it is safe to say that the developers tried to do way too much with this boss in the game.

As a result, the fight becomes exceptionally hectic, especially during the second phase where the boss feels almost unfair. Hence, it will take you several tries before you are able to clear the boss and finish the game.

Regardless, the guide provided in the next few sections will make the boss a little less terrifying and provide you a heads-up on what to expect.

Annihilation movelist in Remnant 2

Gunfire Games Annihilation has multiple moves in Remnant 2

Annihilation is quite loaded when it comes to moves and here is what you can expect when fighting the boss.

Phase 1

The moves in Phase 1 are as follows:

The boss pushes its sword on the ground, pulls it backward, and spawns explosive balls.

The boss pushes its sword on the ground pushes in front, and releases a follow-up shockwave.

The boss completely pushes the sword underground and spawns roots that will grab the player.

The boss will also fly up high in the and slam the ground with its massive sword.

It is important to remember that you need to destroy all the explosive balls when they spawn. This is because the balls will track you if you leave them be.

Phase 2

This is the phase where the boss turns into a literal nightmare

All the moves from Phase 1 exist.

The boss will constantly shift between two planes of existence and launch follow-up attacks.

Massive grids will spawn in front of you and it is important to dodge them.

Most of the attacks from the first Phase have multiple followups.

It is important to remember here that you need to perfect the timing for damage and dodges. The window is very short and the boss is relentless.

Phase 3

In Phase 3 the boss does not attack. It will spawn minions and you need to survive it for a while.

How to beat Annihilation in Remnant 2

Gunfire Games Annihilation is the strongest boss in the game

Annihilation is a very difficult boss and that is true for everyone who plays Remnant 2. There is no easy way to defeat the boss. However, one of the strategies you need to master is creating a balance between damage and defense.

You must understand that across the 2 phases, the boss does not stop attacking. If you are dodging at all times, you will never find a window to deal damage. This boss is relentless and you will have to figure out the window of damage that suits your playstyle.

As always you need to bring the highest possible gear in the fight. Lastly, in the final phase, it is important you dodge the minions. You must remember that the third phase is also part of the fight and if you die it will be frustrating.

A build where you get passive healing while hitting the boss can prove to be valuable.

This concludes our guide for Annihilation in Remnant 2. If you found it informative please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

