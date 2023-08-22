Remnant 2: How to beat Corruptor

The Corruptor is one of the hardest bosses in Remnant 2 and here is a guide on how to beat it within the game.

Remnant 2 is quite merciless when it comes to certain bosses. The Corruptor is one such boss and it is something that has given players a really hard time within the game.

This boss not only tests your patience but also your ability to make quick decisions. It barely leaves any breathing room and keeps you on your toes at all times, especially if you try to brute force it.

Article continues after ad

Regardless, just like every other boss, this one also needs to be taken down, and a guide on how to do so has been presented in the following sections.

Article continues after ad

Corruptor moves in Remnant 2

Gunfire Games Corruptor is a very difficult boss in Remnant 2

The Corruptor is basically a combination of two bosses. The main boss which is the Corruptor is the one at the end of the platform. The golem sort of works alongside the Corruptor and will try to disrupt you consistently.

With that in mind, the movesets for the boss are provided below:

Article continues after ad

The Golem has 4 detachable hands that consistently hit you and the enemy in general will follow you

The Corruptor will release a massive laser beam from time to time that can one-shot you

The Corruptor also releases small bugs that can annoy you during DPS

It is important to remember that the Golem will follow you around everywhere. Therefore, if you try to stand it will jump in and destroy your health bar in one hit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to beat Corruptor in Remnant 2

Gunfire Games The Corruptor boss reveals a massive crit spot once you stun the Golem

Once you enter the boss arena you will see there are three platforms, one in the middle and one to your left and right. You need to move across these platforms to create openings for yourselves.

Article continues after ad

The key here is to stun the Golem so that you can DPS the Corruptor. In order to stun the Golem, hit it in the head. Once the health bar of the head is gone, the Golem will be stunned.

Article continues after ad

During this time, the Corruptor will rise from the end of the room and travel to wherever the Golem may have been stunned to revive it. This is your moment as the Corruptor will reveal a massive spot under its body.

Hit that spot as fast as you can do deal DPS. Once the Golem is revived, repeat the same process. If your DPS is good enough, the boss can be defeated in two phases. Lastly, be careful while switching platforms as you can fall from the gaps in between.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This concludes our guide for Corruptor in Remnant 2. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.