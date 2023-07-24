The Engineer archetype is a secret class in Remnant 2 and here is a guide on how to unlock it within the game.

Remnant 2 is a massive game and is filled with a wide range of classes that you can access. One such class that you can come across is the Engineer Archetype. This class is extremely powerful as you will be able to deploy and carry heavy weapons and armaments.

Apart from that, you can also increase the damage of your skill and provide damage mitigation for players. However, unlocking this class can be tricky and will take some work from your end.

A guide on how to unlock the Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2 has been provided in the following section.

Gearbox Publishing N’Erud is the region where you can find the Alien Device in Remnant 2

How to unlock Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2

The steps that you need to follow in order to obtain the Engineer Archetype has been provided below:

Spawn on the second N’Erud map. Traverse through the dense fog until you find the dead Engineer in the far corner of the Eon Vault. Obtain the Technician Armor set from the Engineer. Drop down the gap and obtain the Alien Device. Take this to Wallace. Exchange the Alien Device, 10 Lumenite Crystal, and 1000 Scrap for Dryzr Caliper.

This Dryzr Caliper will unlock the Engineer Archetype for you. However, there are a few things you need to keep in mind before proceeding.

The second N’Erud map is covered in dense fog. You will get lost in almost every scenario unless you have the Explorer Archetype unlocked. Otherwise, looking for the dead Engineer is going to be near impossible.

Apart from that, your character will be forced into vomiting animation while in the fog. You will need to rush down and grab the Alien device as fast as possible.

This concludes our guide on unlocking the Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2. If you found it informative, please look into the guides of some of our other games at Dexerto.

