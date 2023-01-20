Redfall: Platforms, trailers, gameplay & everything we know

Redfall is the latest project from the folks at Arkane Studios, so we’ve gathered all the latest info on characters, gameplay, a release date, trailers, and more on the upcoming shooter.

Redfall is an upcoming first-person shooter from Arkane Studios, the team behind Dishonored, Deathloop, and Prey — where players take on hordes of cultists and vampires in what looks like a seriously good time.

With gameplay finally revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, we now have more of an idea of what to expect. Here’s everything we know about Redfall so far.

Arkane Studios Redfall will have you battling all manner of vampiric beings.

Is there a Redfall release date?

While there isn’t a definitive release date for Redfall, the game is slated to release in 2023, having been delayed alongside Starfield. It had originally been expected in Summer 2022.

As part of its upcoming January 25 Xbox Developer_Direct showcase, Microsoft has promised news on the game. Here’s hoping we find out when we can play it.

Will Redfall be on Xbox Game Pass?

Bethesda Each character offers unique abilities.

Yes, according to the official Redfall site, and as confirmed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, the game will launch Xbox Game Pass on both PC and Xbox Series X|S on day one.

Redfall trailers

Check out the latest Redfall gameplay trailer here:

Gameplay features

Arkane Studios Redfall and its unique characters are already generating a ton of interest.

The recent gameplay showcase gave us a close look at how Redfall will handle its mechanics and even differentiate itself from the dev’s previous work.

Up to four players will tackle vampires and cultists using an array of weapons and abilities to retake control of Redfall, Massachusetts. From punchy rifles to summoning ethereal elevators to propel your character into the air, there will be multiple ways to play using each of the four characters.

Redfall characters

Arkane Studios From left to right: Remi De La Rosa, Devinder Crousley, Layla Ellison, and Jacob Boyer.

Each of the playable characters, Devinder Crousley, Jacob Boyer, Layla Ellison, and Remi De La Rosa, will have their own unique abilities, and their own personalities.

Here’s a brief rundown of each one according to Arkane:

Layla Ellison: “A biomedical engineering student who interned at a research facility, where something went very wrong, leaving her with intense telekinetic abilities.”

“A biomedical engineering student who interned at a research facility, where something went very wrong, leaving her with intense telekinetic abilities.” Devinder Crousley: “A cryptozoologist and aspiring inventor. Armed with weapons of his own creation, he’s on a mission to prove himself.”

“A cryptozoologist and aspiring inventor. Armed with weapons of his own creation, he’s on a mission to prove himself.” Jacob Boyer: “An ex-military sharpshooter turned private contractor. Strange happenings on Redfall have left Jacob with a mysterious vampiric eye and a spectral raven that’s never far from his side.”

“An ex-military sharpshooter turned private contractor. Strange happenings on Redfall have left Jacob with a mysterious vampiric eye and a spectral raven that’s never far from his side.” Remi De La Rosa: “A brilliant combat engineer who has spent her life on the frontlines. With the help of her robot cohort, Bribon, she’s determined to help rescue Redfall’s survivors.”

Redfall story: What is it about?

Bethesda Redfall looks equal parts spooky and chaotic.

Set in Redfall, Massachusetts, the small town is suffering from a big problem: hordes of vampires. According to Arkane, the town is a small island that is secluded from the outside world.

Vampires have blocked out the sun in Redfall and are preventing anyone from getting to and from the island. It’ll be up to the team to take down these evil forces and restore order to the town.

Is Redfall co-op and multiplayer?

Yes – Redfall is going to feature co-op and multiplayer play, being able to take out different heroes into the open world as you work to find a build that suits you best.

You’ll be able to team up with a maximum of three other players, but you’re also able to explore the island solo if that’s more your style.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Redfall, from release date to gameplay features and co-op play. As more information is revealed, we’ll update you right here.

