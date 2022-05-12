Starfield & Redfall delayed to 2023, but gameplay coming “soon”

Microsoft and Bethesda’s huge RPG Starfield has been delayed, along with Arkane’s Redfall, with both games targeting the first half of 2023.

Starfield, the first new IP from Bethesda Softworks in years, has been delayed from its 2022 release date, along with Arkane Studios’ vampire-slaying shooter, Redfall.

While Starfield had been given a release date of November 11 of 2022, Redfall still held a more nebulous “Summer 2022” window before the announcement.

Starfield and Redfall delayed

The news comes by way of a tweet from Bethesda’s official account.

“The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them,” the statement says.

Advertisement

“We want to thank everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a huge part of what inspires all of us every day and drives our own excitement for what we are creating.”

It’s not all bad news, though, as the statement also says “we can’t wait to share our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon,” suggesting we’re likely to hear more at the Microsoft and Bethesda gameplay showcase.

While we’ve seen plenty of Starfield in recent dev diary videos, we’re yet to see actual gameplay of the project outside of in-engine demonstrations. Redfall, on the other hand, remains under wraps following its announcement at E3 2021.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Washington Post, game director Todd Howard had previously said of Starfield: “We’re confident in the date. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be announcing it.”