Black Ops 6 devs confirm Zombies quests release date & it’s great news

The race to finish the main story and Easter eggs is always one of the best parts of a new Zombies mode, and the Black Ops 6 devs have confirmed when they go live this time around.

Traditionally in Call of Duty, round-based Zombies modes come with a series of quests and hidden secrets for players to discover. These come with unique rewards for completing them, but finding and figuring them out for yourself is arguably the most enjoyable part.

Whenever a new game launches, the community embarks on a race to be the first to discover how to solve each puzzle. However, with the New Zealand trick giving Xbox and PC players a way to start early, many were worried they might have an unfair advantage.

However, the Black Ops 6 devs have reassured Zombies fans by confirming that the main story quests will go live at the same time for everyone.

“The Main Quests for both Terminus and Liberty Falls are planned to go live around 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on October 25,” they revealed in an X post.

By slightly delaying the main quests until these times, players in all regions will have access to Black Ops 6 by the time they’re active in Zombies. The game launches at midnight on October 25 for those on console or PC, while Steam and Battle.net is 9 PM PDT (October 24) / 12 AM EDT / 5 AM BST.

In Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch’s previous release, the Easter eggs were rolled out gradually over the course of the year. But this time it appears that the entire story will be there on launch day.

We know very little about the main story of Black Ops 6 Zombies on either map, other than we’ll need to turn on the power to get the ball rolling. Beyond that, it’s over to the community to discover the secrets as they play.