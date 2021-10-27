Prime Gaming rewards explained: How to connect Xbox, PS4 & PS5 accounts

A ton of popular games partner with Twitch to give free rewards every month to Prime Gaming players. Here, we’ll go over how to link your Xbox and Playstation accounts and start earning some free stuff.

Prime Gaming, formerly Twitch Prime, can get you some nice free rewards in multiplayer games. All you need to do is link your console account and Twitch account, and you’ll be all ready to roll.

We’ll go over how to get all signed up and take a look at some of the major games you can start stacking up free goodies for.

What is Amazon Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming gives players access to exclusive content that they usually wouldn’t be able to unlock. This includes skins and cosmetics in games like Warzone, Apex, and Valorant; free packs for FIFA; money and discounts in GTA: Online; and much more.

If you’re playing any kind of online multiplayer game, it’s honestly worth checking to see if Prime rewards are included. Whether you’re on PlayStation or Xbox, you can start earning by simply linking to your Twitch account.

How to connect Xbox and PS5 account

While Playstation and Xbox are different platforms, signing up for Prime Gaming is pretty similar no matter which one you use. Here’s a detailed rundown for both:

Xbox

Go to the store on your Xbox and install the Twitch app. Open Twitch on your Xbox. Select Log In. Visit twitch.tv/activate on your PC or mobile device. Enter the 6-digit code shown on your Xbox app to link your Twitch account with Prime Gaming to your Xbox Live gamertag.

PS5

For Playstation users, it doesn’t matter if you’re on PS4 or PS5, linking your Twitch account will be the same:

On your PS4 or PS5, go to the PlayStation Store and install the Twitch app. Open Twitch on your PS4 or PS5. Select Log In. Visit twitch.tv/activate on your PC or mobile device. Enter the 6-digit code shown on your PlayStation app to link your Twitch account with Prime Gaming to your Xbox Live gamertag.

Is Prime Gaming free with Amazon Prime?

Yes. Amazon owns Twitch and Prime Gaming is included with a Prime membership to the main Amazon site. If you have a Prime membership, you automatically also have a subscription to this Twitch service as well.

To ensure you receive rewards you’ll need to ensure your Twitch account is connected to the Amazon account that has Prime. This can be done as follows:

Go to Twitch.tv. Log in. Go to “Settings.” Select “Connections” Click “Connect” next to the Amazon option. Log in with your Amazon account that has Prime active.

Prime Gaming rewards schedule 2021

New Prime Gaming rewards typically drop each month, however each game is on a slightly different schedule as to when they get updated. If you want to keep track of a certain game, we have more detailed guides for each of the following: