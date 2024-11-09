How to watch Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct and earn unique rewards

The Warcraft franchise is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year, with the release of Warcraft: Orcs and Humans for MS-DOS all the way back in 1994 serving as the spark that ignited an enormous franchise.

As part of that, Blizzard is broadcasting Warcraft Direct, a celebration of the last 30 years and a look at what’s to come in the future.

In addition to the franchise’s 30th Anniversary event, it is also 20 years since the release of World of Warcraft, the most popular MMO in the history of the genre. In-game right now, players can log in and take part in special activities and earn armor, mounts, toys, and cosmetics from the past.

Warcraft Direct is the next step in those festivities, and viewers can earn rewards for several Blizzard games just by tuning into the stream on any of the broadcast platforms.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get involved and what’s on offer to those who do.

How to watch Warcraft Direct 30th Anniversary celebration stream

The 30th Anniversary Warcraft Direct will be streaming on Blizzard’s official channels on Twitch, YouTube and TikTok.

The stream is set to go live on November 13, at the following times:

Time Zone Start Time PST (Los Angeles, San Francisco) 10 AM ET (New York, Chicago) 1 PM GMT (London) 6 PM CET (Paris, Berlin, Rome) 7 PM AEDT (Sydney) 5 AM (November 14)

How to earn Warcraft Direct rewards

Rewards are available for those who tune into the YouTube or Twitch stream for 20 minutes or more, as well as those who watch the official TikTok broadcast for three minutes or more. To become eligible, you will need to link your Battle.net account to the platform you are planning to watch.

The method of account linking is also dependent on the platform, so follow the instructions below to make sure you’re all set up for the day.

How to connect Battle.net account to Twitch

Head to https://account.battle.net/connections and click the Twitch connect link Sign into your account

How to connect Battle.net account to YouTube

Sign in to YouTube Navigate to YouTube Account Sharing Click connect next to the Battle.net link and sign in

How to earn TikTok rewards

You don’t need to connect your Battle.net account to TikTok directly. Instead, by watching the stream you will earn a code that can then be redeemed on the Battle.net store page. Just make sure to keep an eye out for the progress bar at the bottom of the stream.

Warcraft Direct 30th Anniversary rewards

Blizzard Entertainment

The full list of rewards available is as follows:

World of Warcraft

Blackrock Saber mount

Kaldorei War Wolf mount

Warcraft Rumble

Anniversary Player Avatar

Uncommon Sylvanas

Rare Core

Hearthstone

1x Perils in Paradise Pack

1x Great Dark Beyond Pack

That’s all there is to know! Make sure to tune in on the day to take advantage of the unique, one-time rewards on offer.