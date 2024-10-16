How to get free Black Ops 6 rewards with Little Caesars and Papa Johns

Call of Duty fans have the chance to get some free Black Ops 6 rewards from Papa Johns and Little Caesars for launch week. Here’s what you need to know.

Whenever a new Call of Duty release rolls around, CoD fans across the globe are hungry to jump in and start grinding away. With the return of the classic prestige system, there’s nothing better than beating your friends to the punch and getting there first.

Over the years, there have been a few promotions to help with that grind. Monster Energy Drinks have had double XP bonuses before, as have both Burger King and Mountain Dew.

When it comes to Black Ops 6, some of those double XP bonuses will be returning, but there’ll also be some new rewards to grab. That’s good news for completionists who want every cosmetic, as well as those who love pizza in both the UK and the US.

Papa Johns Black Ops 6 rewards

That’s right, if you enjoy some pizza and you’re based in the UK, Papa Johns are running a promotion that will get you some rewards for Black Ops 6.

Unlike the Monster Energy promotion, you won’t get operator skins. Instead, there is a weapon charm, calling card, and emblem up for grabs.

Alls you have to do is purchase Papa Johns’ new Call of Duty bundle – which includes one large pizza and a side – before November 5. You’ll then get a code to redeem which will grant you the new cosmetics.

Buy Papa Johns’ new Call of Duty bundle Check your order email for a code Head to the COD store Enter your code to unlock the items!

Activision The VCR weapon charm is one of the rewards for Black Ops 6.

Little Caesars Black Ops 6 rewards

If you’re on the other side of the Atlantic, well, Little Ceasers will be running a similar promotion for the US, Canada, and Mexico.

As of writing, the pizza chain hasn’t announced what you’ll have to buy in order to get the free items. That’ll come on October 21 – just a few days before Black Ops 6 is released for players.

However, their terms and conditions note that qualifying purchases will be at least $3 in value. So, expect to shell out a little bit.

Of course, once that is updated, we’ll be sure to let you know what you’ll get in-game. So, check back for more.